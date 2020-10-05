Livestock Report



Walsh Trading Daily Insights Commentary December Lean Hogs stayed in neutral on Monday, trading both sides of unchanged and settling at 62.65, just a couple ticks higher on the day. Hogs have been trading within the 61.80 and 64.80 support and resistance zone, with the high at 64.85 and the low at 61.25 since the December contract took over as the lead contract. The December Hogs contract is trading at a steep discount to the Lean Hog index. The discount is 14.16 to the index and the 5-year average is around 2.30 discount to the index. Futures are cheap compared to the index, in my opinion. Support is at 61.80, 59.825, 58.25 and then 57.025. Resistance is at 63.325, 64.80, 66.55 and then 67.80. (See trade idea). The Pork Cutout Index increased and is at 92.85 as of 10/02/2020. The Lean Hog Index ticked higher and is at 76.81 as of 10/01/2020. Estimated Slaughter for Monday is 489,000 which is even with last weeks 489,000 and above last years slaughter at 485,000. November Feeder Cattle was also stuck in neutral. It traded between 141.075 and 139.60 settling a couple ticks higher on the day at 139.925. Feeder Cattle is now back in the lower end of its trading range. The high is 144.55 and the low is 139.05. Support is at 138.95 and then 136.75. Resistance is at 140.775, 142.40, the 50 DMA (142.86) and then 143.50. The Feeder Cattle Index decreased to 142.74 as of 10/02/2020. December Live Cattle gap opened higher and then went into sleep mode. It traded to just shy of resistance at 112.35 making the high at 112.325. The low is 111.425 which closed the gap created on the open and settlement was at 111.65, slightly higher on the session. It is in the middle of its 113.575 109.80 trading range. Resistance is at 112.35, 113.90 and then 114.65. Support is at 110.80, 109.60 and then 108.65. Boxed beef cutouts were mixed with choice cutouts down 1.90 to 216.98 and select up 0.40 to 208.01. The choice/ select spread narrowed to 8.97 and the load count was 132. Mondays estimated slaughter is 119,000, which is above last weeks 118,000 and last years 118,000. The USDA report LM_Ct131 states: Thus far for Monday negotiated cash trading has been at a standstill in the Southern Plains. In Nebraska and the Western Cornbelt negotiated cash trading has been mostly inactive on very light demand. Not enough purchases for a market trend. Last week in the 5 Area feeding regions live purchases moved mostly at 107.00. For the prior week in Nebraska dressed purchases moved at 168.00. In the Western Cornbelt dressed purchases moved from 167.00-168.00 for previous week. Trade Suggestion(s) Hogs Buy the June 100 call and sell the June 110/100 put spread for negative 860. Risk/Reward Max risk is $560.00 per contract plus commissions and fees. Futures N/A Options N/A For those interested I hold a weekly grain (with Sean Lusk) and livestock webinar on Thursdays (except holiday weeks) and our next webinar will be on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 3:00 pm. It is free for anyone who wants to sign up and the link for sign up is below. If you cannot attend live a recording will be sent to your email upon completion of the webinar. Sign Up Now **Call me for a free consultation for a marketing plan regarding your livestock needs.** Ben DiCostanzo Senior Market Strategist Walsh Trading, Inc. Direct: 312.957.4163 888.391.7894 Fax: 312.256.0109 bdicostanzo@walshtrading.com www.walshtrading.com Walsh Trading, Inc. is registered as a Guaranteed Introducing Broker with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and an NFA Member.



Futures and options trading involves substantial risk and is not suitable for all investors. Therefore, individuals should carefully consider their financial condition in deciding whether to trade. Option traders should be aware that the exercise of a long option will result in a futures position. The valuation of futures and options may fluctuate, and as a result, clients may lose more than their original investment. The information contained on this site is the opinion of the writer or was obtained from sources cited within the commentary. The impact on market prices due to seasonal or market cycles and current news events may already be reflected in market prices. PAST PERFORMANCE IS NOT NECESSARILY INDICATIVE OF FUTURE RESULTS.



All information, communications, publications, and reports, including this specific material, used and distributed by Walsh Trading, Inc. (WTI) shall be construed as a solicitation for entering into a derivatives transaction. WTI does not distribute research reports, employ research analysts, or maintain a research department as defined in CFTC Regulation 1.71.



Recent articles from this author Livestock Report

Livestock Report

Livestock Report

Livestock Report

Livestock Report

About the author Ben DiCostanzo Senior Market Strategist Walsh Trading I began my career in the Securities industry working as a runner on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange while I attended Pace University. I then started working for Salomon Brothers in their Government Bond Trading arena. After graduating from Pace University with a degree in Accounting, I transferred to Chicago and became a member of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange utilizing my experience to execute trades and manage risk for institutional clients as a broker for Salomon Brothers on the trading floor. I then embarked to trade for my own account in the stock indices pits as a local before moving off the floor to aid and assist individual clients in their trading endeavors. I now work at Walsh Trading holding a series 3 broker’s license whose duties include being the firm’s Chief Market technician. I understand that every client's needs are different, and I pride myself in tailoring my service to each client's unique circumstances and needs. Individual client experience, risk tolerance, and capital all play a role in how I approach the markets. I am involved in all markets using technical analysis to find opportunities. My approach is driven by the principles of capital preservation. My trading philosophy is that if you can recognize and manage the risk, you have a better chance to be successful in trading. I advise clients to always use stops as money management in my opinion is the most important ingredient in trading commodities.