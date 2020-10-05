rounded corner
rounded corner
top border

Is Fiscal Stimulus the Next Catalyst for US Dollar Decline?
Monday, October 05, 2020

by ElliottWave-Forecast of ElliottWave-Forecast

Bookmark and Share

Is Fiscal Stimulus the Next Catalyst for US Dollar Decline?

October 5, 2020 By EWFHendra (Edit)

The second stimulus bill currently under negotiation may be the next catalyst for the decline in US Dollar. The negotiation between Democrat and Republican gained urgency last week as President Trump contracted the virus and required hospitalization. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin continues to negotiate a proposal to send second stimulus check and other aids to Americans. The Democrats offered a $2.2 trillion package whereas the White House administration offered $1.6 trillion. There is currently still a $600 billion gap between the two parties. However, both sides have come closer compared to weeks ago when negotiations broke down.

Pelosi outlined some key areas that need compromises such unemployment benefits and local funding. President Trump himself seems to be eager to strike a deal as he tweeted from Walter Reed Medical center. He pressed lawmakers and members of the administration to reach an agreement of a new coronavirus stimulus package as he receives treatment for COVID-19.

With the House scheduled to break following Fridays session and Senate heading out next week, negotiation is running out of time before election day. But leaders of the Senate and House of Representative can extend the break schedule if theres any agreement.

Theres also talk that an agreement on the outlines of a new stimulus package can arrive as soon as mid-week. If the stimulus bill can pass through, it may boost risk appetite and reduce demand for the safe haven currency such as Yen and US Dollar.

EURUSD Weekly Chart

Weekly chart of EURUSD above shows pair breaking above July 2008 bearish trend line suggesting that the cycle is over. Pair may at minimum rally in larger 3 waves to correct the decline from July 2008 peak. Near term dips can see support in the sequence of 3 or 7 swing for further upside. The agreement on stimulus bill, if it happens, may be the catalyst for the next move higher.

EURUSD 4 Hour Elliott Wave Chart

Euro Dollar Elliott Wave Chart

4 hour chart of EURUSD above suggests pair has ended a 3 swing pullback at a blue box and turns higher. It still has scope to do a 7 swing double zigzag to correct rally from March 20 low. However, as the first weekly chart suggests, pair has broken above 2008 bearish trend line and most likely should see more upside eventually. Thus, although a 7 swing pullback in wave ((2)) pullback still can happen, its not a must

For more regular Elliott Wave update on $EURUSD or other forex pairs, Indices, and commodities, you can try free trial here > 14 days FREE Trial



Recent articles from this author


About the author

Elliottwave-Forecast.com  (by EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING LLC) was founded in 2005 by Eric Morera. Since inception our company has provided tailored Financial Market Services to thousands of clients.

ElliottWave-Forecast has built a reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, cycles, proprietary pivot system, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 42 instruments including FX majors, Gold, Silver, Copper, Oil, TNX and major Equity Indices. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary actionable trade setups, market overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & weekly wave counts. Weekend webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.
Published by Barchart
Home  •  Charts & Quotes  •  Commentary  •  Authors  •  Education  •  Broker Search  •  Trading Tools  •  Help  •  Contact  •  Advertise With Us  •  Commodities
Markets: Currencies  •   Energies  •   Financials  •   Grains  •   Indices  •   Meats  •   Metals  •   Softs

The information contained on InsideFutures.com is believed to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Market data is furnished on an exchange delayed basis by Barchart.com. Data transmission or omissions shall not be made the basis for any claim, demand or cause for action. No information on the site, nor any opinion expressed, constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of any futures or options contracts. InsideFutures.com is not a broker, nor does it have an affiliation with any broker.


Copyright ©2005-2020 InsideFutures.com, a Barchart.com product. All rights reserved.

About Us  •   Sitemap  •   Terms of Use  •   Privacy Policy