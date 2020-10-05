This/Next Week Forecast (October 5 - 9, 2020)
Uptrend scenario
The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 2.160, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 2.700 and if it keeps on moving up above that level, we may expect the market to reach resistance level 3.200.
Downtrend scenario
An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 2.160, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1.910 - 1.640.
Fundamental Analysis
Difference between supply and demand showing fair price on the level 2.7.
