Natural gas Weekly Forecast



This/Next Week Forecast (October 5 - 9, 2020) Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 2.160, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 2.700 and if it keeps on moving up above that level, we may expect the market to reach resistance level 3.200.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 2.160, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1.910 - 1.640. previous week natural gas forecast chart

Fundamental Analysis Difference between supply and demand showing fair price on the level 2.7. Long-Term Forecast

(Quarter III: July - September, 2020) Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 2.160, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 2.700.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 2.160, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1.640.



Recent articles from this author Wheat Weekly Forecast

Natural gas Weekly Forecast

Crude oil Weekly Forecast

GOLD Weekly Forecast

S&P 500 Weekly Forecast

About the author Anton started to study FOREX market in 2003. Since 2007, started to offer analytical forecasts for the major currency pairs and for gold prices in order to better understand the market and to assist to traders to identify the main key market levels. From 2014 started trading on futures market. His current trading instruments in currency and commodity markets: eurusd, gold, wti crude oil, brent crude oil, natural gas, s&p500, dow jones, dax, soybeans Anton graduate economist, graduated from university with degree in Banking.