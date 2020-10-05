Crude oil Weekly Forecast



This/Next Week Forecast (October 5 - 9, 2020) Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 38.70, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 43.00.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 38.10, which will be followed by moving down to support level 32.15. previous week crude oil forecast chart

Fundamental Analysis Difference between supply and demand showing fair price between the levels 45 - 52. Long-term Forecast

(Quarter III: July - September, 2020) Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the pair rises above resistance level 41.05, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 50.50.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while pair is trading below resistance level 41.05, which will be followed by reaching support level 34.35 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the pair to reach support level 26.00 - 21.42.



About the author Anton started to study FOREX market in 2003. Since 2007, started to offer analytical forecasts for the major currency pairs and for gold prices in order to better understand the market and to assist to traders to identify the main key market levels. From 2014 started trading on futures market. His current trading instruments in currency and commodity markets: eurusd, gold, wti crude oil, brent crude oil, natural gas, s&p500, dow jones, dax, soybeans Anton graduate economist, graduated from university with degree in Banking.