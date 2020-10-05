S&P 500 Weekly Forecast



This/Next Week Forecast (October 5 - 9, 2020) Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 3397, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 3505 - 3586.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 3397, which will be followed by reaching support level 3191. previous week S&P 500 forecast chart

Fundamental Analysis Slowdown in labor and manufacturing sectors showing fair price on the level 3000. Long-Term Forecast

(Quarter III: July - September, 2020) Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue in case the market rises above resistance level 3397, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 3750.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the pair drops below support level 3191, which will be followed by moving down to support level 3011.

