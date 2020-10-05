Hello traders,

Cable is currently recovering, ideally into a sub-wave C of a bigger flat in B)/2), with resistance/reversal region at the 1.300/1.3200, where former swing low and high, and Fib. ratio from 38.2 to 61.8 are located. A completed five-wave move in C, followed by an impulsive turn will be a confirmation that a flat is completed, and further weakness underway.

It will be very interesting to see how GBPUSD will be trading this week when more news may come out about the BREXIT. At the same time we shall be watching cases in the UK as number passes 500k.

GBPUSD, 4h