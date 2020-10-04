ONE44 Analytics Grains Update



SOYBEANS

This was the update on 9/27/20

Now that they have hit both of these targets, 1045.00becomes the long term swing point. On a break from this area the target is945.00, this is38.2%back to the 5/14/19 low. This level is our short term swing point that they must stay above to say the uptrend will continue. Any break from1045.00that only goes23.6%back of the same move at985.00keeps the market very positive. With a couple solid closes above1045.00 the long term target is 1165.00.

The break from the long term swing point of 1045.00 went down to 985.75, keeping this market very positive. It will still need a couple close's above 1045.00 to say they are going for 1165.00, this is 38.2% back to the all-time high. On a failure to get above 1045.00 on this current rally it should send them down to 38.2% of the 5/14/20 low, this level is 945.00. CORN

This was the update for 9/27/20

Corn is now well above the 200 day moving average and sitting right on our long term swing point of360.00, this is amajor Gann squareand38.2%back to the 2019 high. As long as it can stay above this level the next target is61.8%back to the same high at405.00, this is also amajor Gann square. With a couple close's back below360.00look for the320.00 major Gann square.



Corn held the 360.00 long term swing point that was 38.2% up to the 2019 high and a major Gann square. As long as they remain above 360.00, our target is 405.00, this is 61.8% back to the 2019 high and another major Gann square. With a couple close's below 360.00 the target becomes the major Gann square of 320.00. WHEAT

This was the update for 9/27/20

The Wheat remains the same, the swing point is the530.00 major Gann square. Above it, look for the585.00 major Gann squareand below it they go for the480.00 major Gann square. It will still take a couple close's above590.00to breakout of the long term trading range.



The Wheat remained above the 530.00 major Gann square and fell just short of the 590.00 major Gann square. Any break from here can take it back to the 530.00 major Gann square. Tight support is now 560.00 With a couple close's above 590.00 the long term target becomes 730.00, this is 38.2% back up to the all-time high. You can find all of the charts that go with this article on our blog This our latest video on the Fibonacci 38.2% rule, https://youtu.be/r9MSKhtH84E Sign up for our FREE weekly outlook,https://www.one44analytics.com/newsletter/ To get a greater understanding of the Fibonacci retracements, take a look at our Youtube video on the Intro to Fibonacci retracements, or go tohttp://www.one44analytics.comfor all the rules/guidelines and examples of them. The video can be found here, https://youtu.be/8tHXKavOjpw



Recent articles from this author ONE44 Analytics Grains Update

ONE44 Analytics Bitcoin

ONE44 Analytics Grains Update

ONE44 Analytics Bitcoin

ONE44 Analytics Bitcoin

About the author An accomplished and talented professional with a comprehensive background as a market analyst providing analysis for hedge funds and high net worth traders in the Grains, Bonds, Equity Indexes and Stocks. Delivers real-time market analysis to traders via desk top and mobile devices. Subject Matter Expert (SME) in Gann and Fibonacci, developed models that are the underlying structure of all markets. Analyze and forecast future market movements with consistent results. Establish discretionary trading strategies across futures markets with short to medium term hold times. Research and develop new trading strategies to evolve with changing market conditions. To learn more about ONE44 Analytics, contact Nick Ehrenberg at (773) 531-1315 or go to

www.one44analytics.com