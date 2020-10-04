Stacking Stormtrooper Talks With Chris About Stacking Silver



RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS: While stacking silver is great for the long term, technical traders know it is always a good idea to take profits when it is oversold.

If the stock market sells off, we expect more dips in precious metals due to many traders being over-leveraged and needing cash for margin calls.

One of the worst silver stacking mistakes one can make is to not buy gold and silver at all. Always important to own some physical. CLICK ON THE IMAGE BELOW TO VIEW THE INTERVIEW GET CHRISS TRADING AND INVESTING SIGNALS HERE

Recent articles from this author

About the author

Chris Vermeulen has been involved in the markets since 1997 and is the founder of Technical Traders Ltd. He is an internationally recognized technical analyst, trader, and is the author of the book: 7 Steps to Win With Logic

Through years of research, trading and helping individual traders around the world. He learned that many traders have great trading ideas, but they lack one thing, they struggle to execute trades in a systematic way for consistent results. Chris helps educate traders with a three-hour video course that can change their trading results for the better and shares is stock and ETF trades through his Wealth Building Newsletter.





He is a regular speaker on HoweStreet, FinancialSurvivorNetwork, and the ProvenAndProbable shows. Chris also contributes market insight to several financial hubs like Barchart.com

Contributing author since 05/08/2018