Peters Corner | Soybean Bear Spread Trade Idea



Published by: Peter Karaverdian SoybeanBear Spread January 2021 VS July 2021 Soybean Calendar Spread The seasonalityforsoybeans turns bearish normally this time of year, with a 15 year theoreticalrecord of 87% winning trades. The 5 year Continuation Term Structure of this spread is reflecting a bearish opportunity when viewing this technically. But at ForteTrader it doesn'tjust stop there. We educate our clients and self directed traders how to use our Signature, "Bread and Butter" approach to break down the spread and make a wiser decision if we and when we want to enter. We have a seasonal spread chart in this first image showing where our current price is in the black line, with the 20 year historical lines underneath. Followed by our 5 year term structure of this spread. We can see that bearish movement has begun for this month of October a little early. Third Chart shows our levels we would look for if we are aiming for different price targets, and lastly our proprietarytrading model on the Renko charts with a first targetback to the Parity line (0) foreseeable. Trade Idea: The marginfor JAN/July Soybeans is $605, typically each contract is over $1,800 so you see the amazing margin relief we get out of this pair. The spread is trading at around 4.00 now and I think it can go to at least -1.50then-5.25. Stops above last swing high at 7.50. If you are struggling trading the Futures Markets this Pairs/Spread Trading Information Can Help You! You may also click here to registerfora pre recorded webinar! Peter Karaverdian Fortetrader.com RISK DISCLOSURE: The information contained on this website is solely for educational purposes, and does not constitute investment advice. The risk of trading in securities markets can be substantial. You must review and agree to our Disclaimers and Terms and Conditions before using this site. U.S. Government Required Disclaimer - Commodity Futures Trading Commission. Futures and options trading has large potential rewards, but also large potential risk. You must be aware of the risks and be willing to accept them in order to invest in the futures and options markets. Don't trade with money you can't afford to lose. This website is neither a solicitation nor an offer to Buy/Sell futures or options. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those discussed on this website. The past performance of any trading system or methodology is not necessarily indicative of future results. CFTC RULE 4.41 - HYPOTHETICAL OR SIMULATED PERFORMANCE RESULTS HAVE CERTAIN LIMITATIONS. UNLIKE AN ACTUAL PERFORMANCE RECORD, SIMULATED RESULTS DO NOT REPRESENT ACTUAL TRADING. ALSO, SINCE THE TRADES HAVE NOT BEEN EXECUTED, THE RESULTS MAY HAVE UNDER-OR-OVER COMPENSATED FOR THE IMPACT, IF ANY, OF CERTAIN MARKET FACTORS, SUCH AS LACK OF LIQUIDITY, SIMULATED TRADING PROGRAMS IN GENERAL ARE ALSO SUBJECT TO THE FACT THAT THEY ARE DESIGNED WITH THE BENEFIT OF HINDSIGHT. NO REPRESENTATION IS BEING MADE THAT ANY ACCOUNT WILL OR IS LIKELY TO ACHIEVE PROFIT OR LOSSES SIMILAR TO THOSE SHOWN.E RESULTS AND ALL WHICH CAN ADVERSELY AFFECT TRADING RESULTS. RISK DISCLOSURE:



Recent articles from this author Peters Corner | Soybean Bear Spread Trade Idea

The Battle of The Wheats

The Rapid Shifts In Seasonality in the Futures Markets

Speculators Should Get To Know Energy Spreads

Soybean Oil Futures Spread Trade Idea

About the author Peter is an active trader and market researcher since 2010. Although he has technical trading skills in Forex, Equities, and Equites Options, his unique and sole approach to the markets is Futures and Commodities Spread (relativity) Trading.

Founder of ForteTrader.com, Peter has created a video series over the shoulder, simple approach to get anyone involved in this unique market trading approach, considered by many in the retail world a secret. Sounds cliché but its true. Peter shows people how to manage and trade from small to large account sizes. His tools begin with seasonal tendencies of commodities and use technical analysis of other futures markets, using momentum, and high macro time frames.

Peter’s work is starting to get recently recognized on partner networks such as TradeStation and is beginning campaigns through the mainstream media outlets, including commentary on InsideFutures.com Peters goal is to help every individual succeed at the what he does passionately daily.