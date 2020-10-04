EURUSD Biased To The Upside On Recovery Medium Term



EURUSD continues to face risk of further upside pressure as we enter a new week. Resistance comes in at the 1.1750 with a break of that area turning risk towards the 1.1800 level. A move above here will target the 1.1850 level. Further up, resistance stands at the 1.1800. On the down, support comes in at 1.1700 level with a violation opening the door for a run at the 1.1650 level. Further down, support is seen at the 1.1600 level. A cut through that level will clear the way for a move towards the 1.1550 level. All in all, EURUSD looks for more upside pressure.





About the author

Mohammed Isah is a Technical Strategist and head of research at FXAssure.com, a technical research website. He has been trading and analyzing the foreign exchange market for the past 7 years.

He formerly traded stocks before crossing over to the forex market where he worked for FXInstructor LLC as a technical analyst and head of research before Joining FXAssure.com. Mohammed has written extensively on the forex market and technical analysis and his articles have been featured in The Technical Analyst Magazine, The Forex Journal Magazine, Thestreet.com, MoneyShow, The Technical analysis of Stocks & Commodities Magazine, Businessinsider and FXstreet.com

Mohammed can be reached via email at m.isah@fxassure.com.