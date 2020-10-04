October is the 2nd most bearish month of the year for stocks and commodities. September, that just ended, is the most bearish month of the year. Below is a chapter from my book, Haunted By Markets I wrote on October 18, 2008, entitled, Hard Time Songs For Hard Times. Hope you enjoy it.

Hard Time Songs For Hard Times

The stock and commodity markets have collapsed. Some of the largest and most prestigious banks and financial institutions have gone belly up. The number of people unemployed is rising. Home foreclosures are at record high levels. Times are hard.

Adversity is considered the grindstone of life. It is an old clich but the truth is, hard times either grind you down or polish you up. On yomifavour.blogspot.com I found some examples of how hard times polished up a few people down through history.

Ludwig Beethoven composed his greatest works after becoming deaf. Sir Walter Raleigh wrote the History of the World during a thirteen-year imprisonment. If Columbus has turned back, no one could have blamed him considering the constant adversity he endured. Abraham Lincoln achieved greatness by his display of wisdom and character during the devastation of the Civil War. Luther translated the Bible while enduring confinement in the Castle of Wartburg. Under a sentence of death and during the twenty years in exile, Dante wrote the Divine Comedy. John Bunyan wrote Pilgrim's Progress in a Bedford jail.

The media and the incessant talking heads bombard us daily with doom and gloom because of the financial mess plaguing everyone. Daily, hourly, minute by minute all they discuss is hard times. What a bummer!

Rather than listen to the doom and gloomers, I wish to suggest something different. Beg, borrow or buy an iPod or Zune and download the following tunes. In times like these, if you have to listen to bad news, I say, hear it in a song!

The following are my top choices for the best all around Hard Time Songs.

** Theres Nothing Soft About Hard Times by Jimmy Buffett

** How Can A Poor Man Stand Such Times And Live? Blind Alfred Reed, updated by Bruce Springsteen

** Gypsy Woman (Shes Homeless) by Crystal Waters

** Take This Job And Shove It! by Johnny Paycheck

** Coal Miners Daughter by Loretta Lynn

** Mr. President (Have Pity On The Working Man) lyrics by Randy Newman

** Workingman Blues by Merle Haggard

** Aint Nothing Going On But the Rent by Gwen Guthri.

** In The Ghetto by Elvis Preseley

** Bread Line Blues by Slim Smith ** See The Black Clouds ABreak Over Yonder by Chubby Parker

** Starving To Death On A Government Claim by Edward L. Crain

** The Sun Will Come Out Tomorrow from sound tract, Annie by various artists

** Hard Times Will Be The Best Times by Charley Pride

** "She Got the Goldmine, I Got the Shaft" by Jerry Reed

** Patches by Clarence Parker In 1963,

Ray Charles won his fourth Grammy in a row for Busted. Log on to YouTube.com and watch him sitting comfortably at the piano, swaying to and fro, head bobbing and in his own unique style singing;

My bills are all due and the baby needs shoes and Im busted.

Cotton is down to a quarter a pound, but Im busted.

I got a cow that went dry and a hen that wont lay

A big stack of bills that gets bigger each day.

The countys gonna haul my belongings away, cause Im busted.

Doom and gloomers may want to have Busted the ring tone on their cell phone, but not me. I expect the economy to turn upward, jobs to be regained, home foreclosures to slow and the markets to rally. That is why the ringtone on my cell phone is from the 1939 movie classic, The Wizard of Oz.

The second verse of the song I am referring to goes like this:

Somewhere over the rainbow Skies are Blue,

And the dreams that you dare dream Really do come true.

And keep in mind this is October, the 2nd most bearish month of the year for stocks and commodities. History suggests that rallies this month be sold rather than breaks be bought.

Sunday, October 4, 2020

