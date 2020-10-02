The news about President Trump and COVID along with an already "very spicy markets" encouraged me to share some of the following pointers. Hope it helps. *While I have no idea were the market is going from day to day, minute to minute, week to week etc. I do know that in the past, some of the sharpest and largest rallies were short covering after a large sell off. More often than not market sell offs and volatility like we are seeing do not end up as V type of action but more like U or W when it is all said and done. *Expect the unexpected... * Have an idea of what you are looking to do, keep in mind possible risk and have a game plan. Now more than ever, plan your trade and than trade your plan! * Think money management, hedging risk while you are still trying to figure out how to profit. * Know what is going on, reports, current margins, current limits and more. *Trade smaller. The bands are much larger. Watch the VIX. * DO NOT assume anything...if you are not sure, contact us and we will try our best to assist with the combined, vast experience we have here as a team. * Wash hands, take this seriously and do your best to stay healthy....

__________________________________________________ Ive receivedsome questions about thepricelimits or circuit breakers we have seen mostly in stock index futures.Hopefully thisexplainsthingsa bit better: A price limit is the maximum price range permitted for a futures contract in each trading session.When markets hit the price limit, different actionscanoccur depending on the product being traded. Markets may temporarily halt until price limits can be expanded,they mayremain in a limit condition orthey maystop trading for the day, based on regulatory rules. This is for Stock Index futures but keep in mind MANY other markets are experiencing LARGE swings and moves. Overnight limits (5:00 P.M. 8:30 A.M., Central Time): the futures contract is limited to a 5% price move up or a 5% price move down, based on the futures contracts prior days settlement price (3:15 P.M., Central Time).

**Starting Sunday Night Oct. 11th, the OVERNIGHT PRICE LIMITS for the following contracts: S&P 500, E-mini S&P, Micro E-mini S&P 500, E-mini Select Sectors, E-mini Russell 1000 and 2000, Micro E-mini Russell 2000, Emini Nasdaq, Micro E-mini Nasdaq 100, E-mini Dow, Micro E-mini Dow, will NO LONGERBE 5%. Instead the NEW OVERNIGHT PRICE LIMITS WILL BE 7% up or down and trading will cease until the NYSE cash market opens at 8:30am Central Time. This applies to the main stock index futures contracts available, such as theES, MES, NQ,etc. What is so dangerous you may ask? If you are long an ES during the night session and the market is limit down (5%) you can NOT get out. There is a chance that when the market opens up at 8:30 AM CDT that the market will then go down the 7% limit with out you being able to exit. That means that on certain situations you can lose MORE than you have in your account. **Starting Oct. 11th, the 5% overnight is no longer in affect and there is a hard 7% first limit/ circuit breaker If you don't understand how the circuit breakers/ price limits work...make sure you call us and talk to a broker at + 1 310 859 9572 This only applies for the overnight sessionending at8:30 A.M.CentralTime.At that point,a new set of rules kick in ONLY to the downside....