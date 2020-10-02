rounded corner
rounded corner
top border

More Storms Brewing in the Atlantic. The Corn & Ethanol Report 10/02/2020
Friday, October 02, 2020

by Daniel Flynn of The PRICE Futures Group

Bookmark and Share

We start off the day with Unemployment at 7:30 A.M., Fed Harker Speech at 8:00 A.M., ISM New York Index at 8:45 A.M., Factory Orders, Michigan Consumer Expectations (SEP), Michigan Consumer Sentiment Final (SEP), Michigan Current Conditions Final (SEP) at 9:00 A.M., and Baker Hughes Oil & Total Rig Count at 12:00 P.M.

On the Hurricane Front the tropical storm is moving northwestern that should hit the Yucatan Peninsula and move into the Gulf of Mexico which puts the U.S. Coastline in danger. Another tropical wave over the eastern Caribbean Sea which is moving westward and may become a factor next week.

On the Corn Front the market is easing after the rally based on stocks on Wednesday. I do expect more export sales to push the market higher, with or without China buying. Other countries are purchasing with Mexico in the lead. In the overnight electronic session, the December corn is currently trading at 381 ¼ which is 1 and ½ of a cent lower. The trading range has been382 to 377 ¼.

On the Ethanol Front the November contract settled at 1.360 and is currently showing 1 bid @ 1.332 and 2 offers @ 1.385 with Open Interest at 69 contracts.

On the Crude Oil Front, the market is heavy trading lower with more pandemic fears. This market is oversold, and we will realize that in the coming winter months. In the overnight electronic session, the November crude oil is currently trading at 3736 which is 136 points lower. The trading range has been 3865 to 3663.

On the Natural Gas Front, the market has been trading lower, however, more risk premium is going to move this market with fears of the two tropical waves. In the overnight electronic session, the November natural gas is currently trading at 2.522 which is 1 ½ of a cent lower. The trading range has been 2.551 to 2.373.

Have A Great Trading Day!
Dan Flynn



Recent articles from this author


About the author

Mr. Daniel Flynn is a trader and analyst with a strong background in the fundamental and technical analysis of Grain and Energy markets.

He started his career in the summer of 1981 as a runner on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange floor, shortly after graduating from Leo High School in Chicago. He learned the futures and options business from the ground up and has proved his commitment and ability to the industry ever since.

Dan's daily newsletter, The Corn & Ethanol Report, gives a unique insight and perspective into these market sectors, covering various global issues that are the driving force and backbone of the commodity markets. Dan is regularly interviewed by global media outlets on his insights and forecasts.

Dan provides his customers with not only a thorough understanding of the markets and the issues surrounding them, but also how to approach daily risk management in the markets they trade.

Contact Daniel Flynn: (800) 769-7021 or at dflynn@pricegroup.com
Published by Barchart
Home  •  Charts & Quotes  •  Commentary  •  Authors  •  Education  •  Broker Search  •  Trading Tools  •  Help  •  Contact  •  Advertise With Us  •  Commodities
Markets: Currencies  •   Energies  •   Financials  •   Grains  •   Indices  •   Meats  •   Metals  •   Softs

The information contained on InsideFutures.com is believed to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Market data is furnished on an exchange delayed basis by Barchart.com. Data transmission or omissions shall not be made the basis for any claim, demand or cause for action. No information on the site, nor any opinion expressed, constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of any futures or options contracts. InsideFutures.com is not a broker, nor does it have an affiliation with any broker.


Copyright ©2005-2020 InsideFutures.com, a Barchart.com product. All rights reserved.

About Us  •   Sitemap  •   Terms of Use  •   Privacy Policy