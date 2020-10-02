Cattle Prices Look To Move Higher



Source: Getty Images Live Cattle Futures---Cattle futures in the December contract is currently trading at 111.05 after settling last Friday in Chicago at 111.40 basically unchanged for the week looking for some fresh fundamental news to dictate short-term price action next week. Prices gapped lower today on news that President Trump and the First Lady have been infected with the Coronavirus sending many sectors sharply lower, however some stabilized later in the day. I have been recommending a bullish trade originally from the 111.00 level while then adding another contract at 113.30 as the average is around 112.15 and if you took those trades place the stop-loss at the 2 week low which also is the 3-week low at 109.80 on a hard basis only as I am not willing to risk more than that price level. At the current time the chart structure is outstanding due to the fact that prices really have gone nowhere over the last couple of weeks so stay long as the risk/reward remains in your favor and I think the price gap that was created today will be filled to the upside. TREND: HIGHER CHART STRUCTURE: EXCELLENT VOLATILITY: LOW If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com TWITTER---@seeryfutures Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.

Recent articles from this author

About the author

Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm.

Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.



Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.



To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.