STOXX Europe 50 made a five-wave recovery from March lows, which is a sign that market is in an uptrend, so more upside can be expected after a correction. Now, we see a three-wave A-B-C corrective retracement underway, where final wave C touched first possible support region at 3100 level, so watch out for an impulsive rally above the 3232 level, and above the trend line, which would be a signal for a continuation of an uptrend.

If market unfolds a deeper A-B-C pullback, then support at 2830/2700 region can also be reached.

EU50, 4h