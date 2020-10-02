|
|
Corn is a poppin! Oh yes it is !
Friday, October 02, 2020
by Murray Rosenberg
|
Quant Trading is the "Swiss Army Knife" of futures analysis.
It should be in every trader's tool box from beginner to professional alike!
BOTH the Daily and Weekly Quants have been in buy mode in excess of SEVEN WEEKS!!! This is an excellent example of an anomaly, a real rarity!
This market is totally uninterested in turning around at this time. When the turn comes it could come swiftly. We will surely post it.
