Nikkei Elliott Wave View: Pullback Another Buying Opportunity
Thursday, October 01, 2020
by ElliottWave-Forecast of ElliottWave-Forecast
Elliott Wave view in Nikkei ticker symbol: $NKD_F suggests that the pullback to 22511 low ended higher degree wave ((4)). Up from there, the index is nesting higher in animpulse sequencefavoring more upside extension where wave 1 ended at 22885 high. Wave 2 ended at 22620 low, wave 3 ended at 23305 high. Down from there, wave 4 pullback unfolded as azigzag structurewhere wave ((a)) ended at 22915 low. While wave ((b)) ended at 23175 high and wave ((c)) ended at 22890 low.
Above from there, the rally to 23650 high ended wave 5 & thus completed wave (1). Below from there, the index is doing a wave (2) pullback to correct the cycle from 9 September 2020 low (22511) asdouble three structuresbefore the upside resume. So far, the Nikkei has already made a 3 wave pullback from the peak & completed wave W at 23165 low. And above from there, wave X bounce remains in progress approximately towards 23470- 23530 area before starting the Y leg lower entering into another buying area. Alternatively, if it extends lower from current levels then the next area of interest for buyers would be at 22935- 22635 area lower where buyers should appear again.Near term, the pullback in wave (2) is expected to find buyers in 7 or 11 swing against 133.02 low for further upside in the pair.
Nikkei 1 Hour Elliott Wave Chart
ElliottWave-Forecast has built a reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, cycles, proprietary pivot system, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 42 instruments including FX majors, Gold, Silver, Copper, Oil, TNX and major Equity Indices. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary actionable trade setups, market overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & weekly wave counts. Weekend webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.