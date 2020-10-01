|
|
AUDUSD Bullish, Remains On The Offensive
Thursday, October 01, 2020
by Mohammed Isah of FXAssure.com
|
AUDUSD remains biased to the upside retaining its short term trend and looking for further gain. On the downside, support comes in at the 1.7150 level. A cut through here will turn focus to the 0.7100 level and then the 0.7050 level. A violation will set the stage for a retarget of the 0.7000 level. Conversely, resistance lies at the 0.7200 level where a breach will aim at the 0.7250 level. Below here will open the door for a run at the 0.7300 level and then the 0.7350 level. Its daily RSI is bullish and pointing higher suggesting further strength. On the whole, AUDUSD faces further upside threats.
About the author
Mohammed Isah is a Technical Strategist and head of research at FXAssure.com, a technical research website.
He formerly traded stocks before crossing over to the forex market where he worked for FXInstructor LLC as a technical analyst and head of research before Joining FXAssure.com. Mohammed has written extensively on the forex market and technical analysis and his articles have been featured in The Technical Analyst Magazine, The Forex Journal Magazine, Thestreet.com, MoneyShow, The Technical analysis of Stocks & Commodities Magazine, Businessinsider and FXstreet.comAt FXAssure.com he writes daily and weekly technical commentaries on currencies and commodities which are offered to its clients. He provides full coverage of the forex market with specific daily focus on 7 currencies (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP, EURJPY, AUDUSD and USDCAD) and the Dollar Index utilizing various technical tools and strategies. He also covers the commodities market twice in a week focusing on in-depth technical developments in GOLD, CRUDE OIL, SILVER, CORN, WHEAT and CRB Index.
Mohammed can be reached via email at m.isah@fxassure.com.