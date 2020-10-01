AUDUSD Bullish, Remains On The Offensive



AUDUSD remains biased to the upside retaining its short term trend and looking for further gain. On the downside, support comes in at the 1.7150 level. A cut through here will turn focus to the 0.7100 level and then the 0.7050 level. A violation will set the stage for a retarget of the 0.7000 level. Conversely, resistance lies at the 0.7200 level where a breach will aim at the 0.7250 level. Below here will open the door for a run at the 0.7300 level and then the 0.7350 level. Its daily RSI is bullish and pointing higher suggesting further strength. On the whole, AUDUSD faces further upside threats.



About the author

Mohammed Isah is a Technical Strategist and head of research at FXAssure.com, a technical research website. He has been trading and analyzing the foreign exchange market for the past 7 years.

He formerly traded stocks before crossing over to the forex market where he worked for FXInstructor LLC as a technical analyst and head of research before Joining FXAssure.com. Mohammed has written extensively on the forex market and technical analysis and his articles have been featured in The Technical Analyst Magazine, The Forex Journal Magazine, Thestreet.com, MoneyShow, The Technical analysis of Stocks & Commodities Magazine, Businessinsider and FXstreet.com

Mohammed can be reached via email at m.isah@fxassure.com.