By Karl Montevirgen and Tim Crean

Crude is recovering, up considerably from its April plunge into negative (futures) prices. This brought its 50 EMA up toward the longer-term 200 EMA, though it failed to produce a cross-over. Prices are currently below both MAs. Whats critical, at least with regard to technicals, is whether it finds support at 36.00 and whether it breaks above 43.38. A break above signals a potential continuation of the near-term uptrend. A break below support signals a potential continuation of crudes decline, an anomalous retrace (considering what happened in the futures), topping at its 61.8% Fib retracement.

On the fundamental side of things:

Oil prices fell this week as experts believe the demand that the industry is looking for to pull it out of its COVID-19-induced slump may not be coming as quickly as expected.

Recent events in the United States and around the world related to the global pandemic is bad news for oil prices. In New York City, once the epicenter of the virus in America and then the model for recovery, the stats are trending in the wrong direction. And, Europe has seen a resurgence of the virus in several countries in recent weeks as well.

The rate of positive tests per day in the city has risen to 3%, a number that has not been seen in months, and Mayor Bill de Blasio has threatened to shut down specific neighborhoods where there are clusters. Shutting down the countrys largest city is something that scares experts as the pandemic carries on around the globe and the total number of deaths passes the 1 million mark.

These factors, combined with a growing concern that pandemic-related issues will continue through the end of the year have exerted downward pressure on oil prices. Oil futures dropped below the technical level this week but ended the day above the line. In addition, U.S. benchmark crude futures sunk by more than 3% and Brent fell below its 100-day moving average.

The news about the long-term future for oil prices that has come out recently has also contributed to these falling figures. Some of the biggest names in the industry have said that they dont see the demand for oil consumption coming back up to normal levels for a year and a half or more.

Other reports that dont bode well for oil have been released recently as well. Two different reports have come out and predicted that, within the next decade, the worlds demand for oil will plateau and possibly even decline. One report predicts that this will happen by 2030 while the other says 2026.

On top of the pandemic and the concerns about long-term demand growth, there are more pressing issues for the industry as well. OPEC+ nations such as Russia are exceeding their production quota and analysts believe that the propping up of oil prices by selling off equities may cause problems soon.

Oil refiners have not been immune to these issues either. Refiners around the world are facing the challenge of lagging demand in different ways. From India to the U.S., refiners are importing gasoline or shutting down refining units to deal with more supply than demand. This has forced the price per barrel of gasoline and diesel combined to under $10. Refiners have not seen prices this low in a decade.

All these factors have coalesced as we near the end of 2020 to drive oil price down across the board which is making everyone in the industry nervous. In an industry that has seen continuous growth for years, this uncertainty is not something they are used to. When you add the uncertainty about overall economic recovery from the pandemic, it wouldnt be a surprise to see oil prices continue to slump.

