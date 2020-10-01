Not A Single One!







Below are my afternoon comments from my twice a day newsletter Commodity Insite . The information was sent to my subscribers and brokerage clients around noon Chicago time. I hope you find something of interest. --------------------------------------- other markets and comments This afternoon, the CRB is 310 points lower and the Goldman Sachs index is off 1040 points. The CRB, weighted towards grains and livestock is back to where it was in the final days of July. The Goldman index is weighted towards crude oil, grains and livestock. And crude oil is down $2.40 and also into a multi-month low. The weakness being seen at the same time with copper, crude, the CRB and the Goldman Sachs indexes is rare. However, what is even more rare is for grains and livetock to be trading on the plus on a day like this. As a result, I cannot bring myself to suggest anyone hold any long position and in particular a commodity overnight. Not a single one! ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Drop me a line at commodityinsite1@gmail.com if I can be of help. Or, call me at 406 682 5010. And dont forget I have a great deal regarding my newsletter. A great deal. Call and inquire!

The time is 12:53 p.m. Chicago













This material has been prepared by a sales or trading employee or agent of Midwest Market Solutions and is, or is in the nature of, a solicitation. This material is not a research report prepared by Midwest Market Solutionss Research Department. By accepting this communication, you agree that you are an experienced user of the futures markets, capable of making independent trading decisions, and agree that you are not, and will not, rely solely on this communication in making trading decisions.

DISTRIBUTION IN SOME JURISDICTIONS MAY BE PROHIBITED OR RESTRICTED BY LAW. PERSONS IN POSSESSION OF THIS COMMUNICATION INDIRECTLY SHOULD INFORM THEMSELVES ABOUT AND OBSERVE ANY SUCH PROHIBITION OR RESTRICTIONS. TO THE EXTENT THAT YOU HAVE RECEIVED THIS COMMUNICATION INDIRECTLY AND SOLICITATIONS ARE PROHIBITED IN YOUR JURISDICTION WITHOUT REGISTRATION, THE MARKET COMMENTARY IN THIS COMMUNICATION SHOULD NOT BE CONSIDERED A SOLICITATION.

The risk of loss in trading futures and/or options is substantial and each investor and/or trader must consider whether this is a suitable investment. Past performance, whether actual or indicated by simulated historical tests of strategies, is not indicative of future results. Trading advice is based on information taken from trades and statistical services and other sources that Midwest Market Solutions believes are reliable. We do not guarantee that such information is accurate or complete and it should not be relied upon as such. Trading advice reflects our good faith judgment at a specific time and is subject to change without notice.There is no guarantee that the advice we give will result in profitable trades.











About the author Jerry Welch has been in the futures industry since the late 1970's and is a true veteran of the markets. He has been quoted often in Wall Street Journal and is author of Commodity Insite, one of the longest commodity futures newspaper columns in history. His weekly column has been published each week since the mid 1980's and is one of the most recognized names in the world of commodities. Mr. Welch is also known widely as a, "so so" flyfisherman. His column is published by the Illinois Agri News in La Salle, Illinois, Cattle Today, in Fayette, Alabama as well as Consensus, in Kansas City, Kansas. He can be contacted at 406.682.5010 for a view of his, "twice a day" market column that includes price forecasts and trading suggestions.