rounded corner
rounded corner
top border

Full Moon and Change in the Weather. The Corn & Ethanol Report 10/01/2020
Thursday, October 01, 2020

by Daniel Flynn of The PRICE Futures Group

Bookmark and Share

We start off the day with Challenger Jobs Cuts (SEP) at 6:30 A.M., Export Sales, Jobless Claims, Personal Income, and PCE Price Index at 7:30 A.M., Markit Manufacturing PMI Final (SEP) at 8:45 A.M., Construction Spending, ISM Construction Spending, ISM Construction Spending, ISM Manufacturing Index at 9:00 A.M., EIA Gas Storage at 9:30 A.M., Fed Williams speech at 10:00 A.M., 4-Week and 8-Week Bill Auction at 10:30 A.M., Cotton System, Fats & Oils, and Grain Crushing’s at 2:00 P.M., and Total Vehicle Sales (SEP) at 7:00 P.M.

On the Hurricane Front we have 2 Disturbances with 1 which is located over the west-central Caribbean Sea moving towards Belize, the Yucatan Peninsula, and western Cuba which has a 30% to become an Cyclone and disturbance 2 with another tropical wave located a couple a couple hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles moving westward.

On the Corn Front the USDA Acreage & Stocks Report showed bullish on grain stocks which soared prices on the grain complex. We should see China get back in moving in the cash market even with the Chinese Golden Week holiday. Brazil has already sold their stockpiles and the U.S. seems to be the only U.S. is the only one that can come into play.  And with the Canadian jet stream with cold weather and rain and with the possible disruptions with cargoes in the Gulf Region should impact premium in prices in the grain markets. In the overnight electronic session, the December corn is currently trading at 382 ¼ which is 3 ¼.  The trading range has been 383 to 378.

On the ethanol Front John Perkins with Brownfield AG NEWS FOR AMEICA reports showed ethanol supply is a near 4-Year low. The EIA showed production averaged at 881,000 barrels a day, down 25,000 on the week 77,000 barrels on the tear with blending demand and the uncertainty with COVID-19. The Renewable Fuels Association said volume of gasoline supplied the market and the ethanol blender inputs were both fractionally from the previous week but still below last year’s levels from last year.  There were no trades posted in the overnight electronic session. The November ethanol settled at 1.313 and is currently showing 1 bid @ 1.210 and 2 offers @ 1.410 with Open Interest at 72 contracts

Have A Great Trading Day!
Dan Flynn



Recent articles from this author


About the author

Mr. Daniel Flynn is a trader and analyst with a strong background in the fundamental and technical analysis of Grain and Energy markets.

He started his career in the summer of 1981 as a runner on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange floor, shortly after graduating from Leo High School in Chicago. He learned the futures and options business from the ground up and has proved his commitment and ability to the industry ever since.

Dan's daily newsletter, The Corn & Ethanol Report, gives a unique insight and perspective into these market sectors, covering various global issues that are the driving force and backbone of the commodity markets. Dan is regularly interviewed by global media outlets on his insights and forecasts.

Dan provides his customers with not only a thorough understanding of the markets and the issues surrounding them, but also how to approach daily risk management in the markets they trade.

Contact Daniel Flynn: (800) 769-7021 or at dflynn@pricegroup.com
Published by Barchart
Home  •  Charts & Quotes  •  Commentary  •  Authors  •  Education  •  Broker Search  •  Trading Tools  •  Help  •  Contact  •  Advertise With Us  •  Commodities
Markets: Currencies  •   Energies  •   Financials  •   Grains  •   Indices  •   Meats  •   Metals  •   Softs

The information contained on InsideFutures.com is believed to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Market data is furnished on an exchange delayed basis by Barchart.com. Data transmission or omissions shall not be made the basis for any claim, demand or cause for action. No information on the site, nor any opinion expressed, constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of any futures or options contracts. InsideFutures.com is not a broker, nor does it have an affiliation with any broker.


Copyright ©2005-2020 InsideFutures.com, a Barchart.com product. All rights reserved.

About Us  •   Sitemap  •   Terms of Use  •   Privacy Policy