We start off the day with Challenger Jobs Cuts (SEP) at 6:30 A.M., Export Sales, Jobless Claims, Personal Income, and PCE Price Index at 7:30 A.M., Markit Manufacturing PMI Final (SEP) at 8:45 A.M., Construction Spending, ISM Construction Spending, ISM Construction Spending, ISM Manufacturing Index at 9:00 A.M., EIA Gas Storage at 9:30 A.M., Fed Williams speech at 10:00 A.M., 4-Week and 8-Week Bill Auction at 10:30 A.M., Cotton System, Fats & Oils, and Grain Crushing’s at 2:00 P.M., and Total Vehicle Sales (SEP) at 7:00 P.M.

On the Hurricane Front we have 2 Disturbances with 1 which is located over the west-central Caribbean Sea moving towards Belize, the Yucatan Peninsula, and western Cuba which has a 30% to become an Cyclone and disturbance 2 with another tropical wave located a couple a couple hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles moving westward.

On the Corn Front the USDA Acreage & Stocks Report showed bullish on grain stocks which soared prices on the grain complex. We should see China get back in moving in the cash market even with the Chinese Golden Week holiday. Brazil has already sold their stockpiles and the U.S. seems to be the only U.S. is the only one that can come into play. And with the Canadian jet stream with cold weather and rain and with the possible disruptions with cargoes in the Gulf Region should impact premium in prices in the grain markets. In the overnight electronic session, the December corn is currently trading at 382 ¼ which is 3 ¼. The trading range has been 383 to 378.

On the ethanol Front John Perkins with Brownfield AG NEWS FOR AMEICA reports showed ethanol supply is a near 4-Year low. The EIA showed production averaged at 881,000 barrels a day, down 25,000 on the week 77,000 barrels on the tear with blending demand and the uncertainty with COVID-19. The Renewable Fuels Association said volume of gasoline supplied the market and the ethanol blender inputs were both fractionally from the previous week but still below last year’s levels from last year. There were no trades posted in the overnight electronic session. The November ethanol settled at 1.313 and is currently showing 1 bid @ 1.210 and 2 offers @ 1.410 with Open Interest at 72 contracts

