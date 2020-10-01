Hi traders,

ZRXUSD is moving as expected. It turned down in an impulsive fashion after we noticed a completed five-wave cycle on August 27th. So, after recent five-wave decline into wave a, be aware of a temporary three-wave (a)-(b)-(c) short-term recovery for wave b and then watch out for another sell-off for wave c, ideally below 0.30 region towards 0.25 0.19 support area. Later, in case of an impulsive bounce around 61,8% Fibo. retracement, we should expect another bull run.

ZRXUSD, daily flashback chart

ZRXUSD, daily current chart