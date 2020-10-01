|
|
GBPJPY Elliott Wave View: Bulls Are Expected To Remain In Control
Thursday, October 01, 2020
by ElliottWave-Forecast of ElliottWave-Forecast
|
Elliott Wave view in GBPJPY suggests that the decline from 01 September 2020 peak unfolded as 5 wavesimpulse structurewhere wave ((iii)) ended at 134.55 low. Wave ((iv)) ended at 136.16 high, and wave ((v)) ended at 133.02 low thus completed wave A. Up from there, the pair is doing a bounce in wave B to correct the cycle from the 9/01/2020 peak as azigzag structure. When initial rally from the lows is taking place in an impulse structure where lesser degree wave (i) ended at 134.82 high. Wave (ii) ended at 133.80 low, wave (iii) ended at 136.25 high, wave (iv) ended at 135.16 low.
Up from there, wave (v) remains in progress in a lesser degree 5 wave structure & expected to reach a minimum extension area towards 136.51- 136.91 area (inverse 1.236%-1.618% ext area) before ending 5 waves within wave ((a)). In case of further extension area in wave (v) the pair can even see (v)=(i) target area as well towards 136.96-137.39 area before entering wave ((b) pullback.Near term, the pullback in wave ((b)) is expected to find support in 3, 7, or 11 swing against 133.02 low for further upside in the pair.
GBPJPY 1 Hour Elliott Wave Chart
Recent articles from this author
- GBPJPY Elliott Wave View: Bulls Are Expected To Remain In Control - Thursday, October 01, 2020
- Hang Seng ( $HSI_HKG ) Forecasting The Decline - Wednesday, September 30, 2020
- Silver Miners ETF (SIL): Getting Ready For A Wave III - Wednesday, September 30, 2020
- Amazon Reacting Higher From Elliott Wave Blue Box Area - Wednesday, September 30, 2020
- AUG (Gold/Silver Ratio) Showing A Five Waves From 03.18.2020 - Wednesday, September 30, 2020
About the author
Elliottwave-Forecast.com (by EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING LLC) was founded in 2005 by Eric Morera. Since inception our company has provided tailored Financial Market Services to thousands of clients.
ElliottWave-Forecast has built a reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, cycles, proprietary pivot system, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 42 instruments including FX majors, Gold, Silver, Copper, Oil, TNX and major Equity Indices. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary actionable trade setups, market overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & weekly wave counts. Weekend webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.