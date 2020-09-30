Quarterly Corn Stocks 1.995 billion bu. vs. 2.250 billion expected

At the end of September one can always count on some sort of fireworks given the Quarterly Stocks report as well being the end of the quarter. Today gave us those fireworks as the Stocks report came in well below trade ideas. My guess is the feed number could see the biggest adjustment followed by exports. The current marketing year will now start with a carryin 258 million bu. below recent ideas. Couple this with the idea that subsequent production updates will feature a lower yield and better demand numbers (feed & exports) I have to think that for the near term any kind of technical correction of todays rally will be well received.

So what kind of correction do we see from todays 20 cent rally (low to high). I would be surprised to see a halfway back retracement. I have to think the bulls will have their horns raised high for the upcoming October 9th production update. The recent flat price correction in Dec corn now measure to the mid-high $3.90s. I will view what was minor resistance prior to todays report as new interim support; $3.75. $3.90 is now where congestive type resistance comes into play.

Daily Support & Resistance 10/01

Dec Corn: $3.75 - $3.86

March Corn: $3.84 - $3.95

The risk of trading futures and options can be substantial. Each investor must consider whether this is a suitable investment. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

LIKE JUST MY OPINION? QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS REPORT OR THE GRAIN MARKETS?

Contact me! Tom Fritz, Agricultural Market Analyst at 1.800.786.4475.

Learn more about International Futures Group at www.ifgfutures.com