Chris Vermeulen of The Technical Traders lets Rick Rule the legendary resource investor and President and CEO of Sprott US Holding share his opinions on a wide range of topics including gold, silver, rare earth minerals and metals, and more.

00:30What is your take on the major banks laundering trillions of dollars?

2:30Expectations over the next 2-3 years with QE/Stimulus and artificially low interest rates.

4:35There are Two Bull Markets unfolding. What are they, and why?

13:10Are Sprott Gold Miner ETFs SGDM and SGDJ superior to popular gold mining ETFs GDX and GDXJ because they are more likely targets for mergers and acquisitions?

17:35Are rare earth stocks speculations or investments?

23:20Another wave of COVID and its effects on the stock market and precious metals.

28:45Let Rick Rule rank your portfolio.

