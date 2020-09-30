According to EIA data analyzed by the Renewable Fuels Association for the week ending September 25, ethanol production scaled back by 2.8 percent, or 25,000 barrels per day (b/d), to 881,000 b/d, equivalent to 37.00 million gallons daily and the smallest output in fifteen weeks. The four-week average ethanol production rate declined 1.2 percent to 913,000 b/d, equivalent to an annualized rate of 14.00 billion gallons (bg).





Ethanol stocks dropped by 1.5 percent to 19.7 million barrels, which was 15.2 percent below year-ago volumes and the smallest reserves since the end of 2016. Inventories thinned across all regions except the Gulf Coast (PADD 3).





The volume of gasoline supplied to the U.S. market, a measure of implied demand, lifted 0.2 percent to 8.53 million b/d (130.75 bg annualized). Gasoline demand remained 6.7 percent lower than a year ago.





Refiner/blender net inputs of ethanol ticked up 0.1 percent to 840,000 b/d, equivalent to 12.88 bg annualized. This was 9.0 percent below the year-earlier level as a result of the continuing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.





Imports of ethanol arriving into the West Coast were 16,000 b/d, or 4.70 million gallons for the week. This marks the ninth week since the start of July that imports were reported. (Weekly export data for ethanol is not reported simultaneously; the latest export data is as of July 2020.)





View historical U.S. weekly ethanol supply and demand data at https://ethanolrfa.org/statistics/weekly-monthly-ethanol-supply-demand/.





RFA is the leading trade association for America's ethanol industry, working to drive expanded demand for American-made renewable fuels and bio-products worldwide. Visit our website at https://ethanolrfa.org.



