Email Oliver@BlueLineFutures.com with your guess!

Corn (December) Fundamentals : December corn futures finished the day little changed, as market participants await todays quarterly stocks report. The range of estimates for corn stocks come in from 2.12-2.574 billion bushels, the average coming in at 2.25. Keep in mind that it is also the end of the month and quarter, which could add some volatility to the markets, via position squaring. Technicals : The market tested and held significant support, again; we have had that defined as 359 -363 . This pocket was the breakdown point in March, resistance in July, and the eventual breakout point from the first half of September. This pocket also represents a key retracement and the 200-day moving average. This has been a trend changing pocket in the past and has the ability to be the same going forward. The Bull camp has the technical advantage until we see consecutive closes back below this pocket. Bias: Neutral Previous Session Bias: Neutral Resistance: 377 -379 ***, 385-386 **** Support: 359 -363 ***, 343 -346**** Soybeans (November) Fundamentals : November soybean futures continued to slide lower yesterday as harvest pressure and long liquidation outweighs any positive fundamentals, ahead of todays quarterly stocks report. The range of estimates for corn stocks come in from .490-.608 billion bushels, the average coming in at .576. Keep in mind that it is also the end of the month and quarter, which could add some volatility to the markets, via position squaring. Technicals : Soybeans are trying to stabilize; todays quarterly stocks report could make or break that effort. If soybeans cannot reclaim ground back above the $10.00 handle, we could see continued long liquidation take s back to our first support pocket, 980-982 . Bias : Neutral Previous Session Bias: Neutral/Bearish Resistance: 1013 -1018 **, 1046 -1050*** Pivot: 995-1000 Support: 980-982 ***, 964 -866 **, 950-952** Chicago Wheat (December) Fundamentals : the USDAs Quarterly Stocks report will be out at 11:00 AM CT. The range of estimates come in from 2.15-2.38 billion bushels, the average estimate coming in at 2.242 billion bushels. Technicals : Chicago wheat futures are working higher this morning after defending technical support earlier in the week. First resistance is being tested; we have defined that as 554 -557 . Consecutive closes above this pocket could propel us to retest the highs from September 18th, 578. Bias : Neutral Previous Session Bias: Bearish/Neutral Resistance: 554 -557 ***, 577 -581 **** Pivot: 540-542 Support: 526 -530*** Futures trading involves substantial risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Trading advice is based on information taken from trade and statistical services and other sources Blue Line Futures, LLC believes are reliable. We do not guarantee that such information is accurate or complete and it should not be relied upon as such. Trading advice reflects our good faith judgment at a specific time and is subject to change without notice. There is no guarantee that the advice we give will result in profitable trades. All trading decisions will be made by the account holder. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.

