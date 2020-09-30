WTI Crude Oil - NOV



847 254 5589 "Quantitative" analysis is the "Swiss Army Knife" of market analysis. It should be in every trader's tool box from beginner to professional! The CQT Weekly Quant issued a buy signal last Friday and has refused to enter sell territory ever since. The Daily Quant wandered into sell mode a couple of days during that time but has now reentered Buy Mode. With the Weekly and Daily quants in buy mode .. its time to get long this market again. Would you like a free two week trial. Choose up to five trading products of your choice. Visit chicagoquanttechnologies.com to sign up. We cover Futures, FOREX, ETF'S and Stocks.



About the author Murray Rosenberg AKA Doc Dow has been a member of the major exchanges.

The NYSE, AMEX, PHLX the NYFE, the CEC and CME. He’s traded on the floors of these exchanges during his career. Doc has been involved in the “Hedge Fund” industry for over 20 years. Utilizing his quantitative math to decide market direction. For the past seven years Doc has been doing a FREE webinar on quantitative Trading. The webinar is now available to you. Ask any trading questions you like.