WTI Crude Oil - NOV
Wednesday, September 30, 2020
by Murray Rosenberg
"Quantitative" analysis is the "Swiss Army Knife" of market analysis.
It should be in every trader's tool box from beginner to professional!
The CQT Weekly Quant issued a buy signal last Friday and has refused to enter sell territory ever since.
The Daily Quant wandered into sell mode a couple of days during that time but has now reentered Buy Mode.
With the Weekly and Daily quants in buy mode .. its time to get long this market again.
