INTERVIEW DISCUSSION POINTS: The lack of fear amongst investors is clearly todays investor sentiment. The low put/call ratio tells us the majority of traders are buying leverage betting on higher prices. Bonds and utilities have been trading flat with no one thinking they need any downside or defensive protection in their portfolio Everyone is focused on buying tech (XLK), discretionary (XLY), and biotech stocks (XLY), and ignoring economic sectors like energy (XLE), and Financials (XLF), airline sector (JETS).

Based on Chriss blended cycle analysis, we should see the market struggle and trade lower for another 8-10 trading sessions before finding a bottom and potentially rallying to test all-time highs.

If we continue to see the US dollar and bonds start to move higher this week then traders should prepare for stocks to pull back another 4-7% from this level. This is generally an early warning sign of near term weakness in stocks. CLICK ON THE IMAGE BELOW TO VIEW THE INTERVIEW GET CHRISS TRADING AND INVESTING SIGNALS HERE

