Commentary Big report coming tomorrow for Corn and then another one on October 9th regarding supply and demand. Yield estimates are all over the place. Some say Derecho damage in Iowa not as bad as feared. In other areas the corn looks bumper with areas in Minnesota, Southern Illinois and Indiana. Its never the same everywhere and this year its the case. Will Chinese demand pick up to affect ending stocks? Tomorrow's on farm quarterly stocks report could reveal surprises. Last year the report showed 300 million bushels less than what the market had been thinking, a bullish surprise. This year guesstimates are coming at 2.250 billion bushels. The range is wide though. (2.12bb-2.574bb), a 400 million bushel range. It could get wild tomorrow. I think the reason to have a static long in corn would be the developing potential LaNina. That means hot and dry for Central/Southern Brazil and North/Central Argentina during planting and growing season potentially. A weather market plus inflationary pressures will bring funds to the long side in my view as a delay in bean plantings could mean less corn eventually produced in Brazil. Trade idea and chart below. Monthly Corn Hog report last week raised more questions than answers and for me a long term value play could be sought after. In my view contrary to the USDA numbers, that the sow herd did not expand last quarter. In my view the pig crop was down and farrowing projections down. The lean hog price is stronger currently than anytime in 2020. No one pays more than they have too and I would include packers in that category. Hogs $40 a head higher than a year ago.There are no backed up hogs in my opinion with weights slightly lower than a year ago. Lots of finishing barns empty looking for feeders. Also of note, U.S. Pork Cut-out 90 lb. plus, Germany cut off from Asia due to ASF, could pull more North American pork to Asia. Last week during a virtual conference in Spain it was reported further exports to China from Spain will be limited due to already full freezer space. If ASF expands deeper into Europe moving east to west, look out for a rally in my view. Trade Idea Corn Futures-n/a Options-Buy the March 21 corn 410 call. Sell the 450/400 put spread. Collect 39 cents upon entry Trade Idea Hogs Futures-N/A Options-Buy the April 90 call and sell the April 21 100/90 put spread. Bid -900 upon entry. Risk/Reward Corn-Buy the spread at -39 cents. Max risk is 50 cents on this three way but you are collecting 39 cents on the way in so the risk is 11 cents plus trade costs and fees. A weather rally takes us to 4.26 then 4.54 in my opinion. Hogs-One is collecting 900 points or $3600 minus commissions and fees upon entry. The max risk is 4K plus trade costs and fees, however one is collecting 3600 on the way in, so the risk is $400.00 plus trade costs and fees. Please join me each and every Thursday for a free grain and livestock webinar. We discuss supply, demand, weather and the charts.Sign Up Now Walsh Trading, Inc. is registered as a Guaranteed Introducing Broker with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and an NFA Member.



Futures and options trading involve substantial risk and is not suitable for all investors. Therefore, individuals should carefully consider their financial condition in deciding whether to trade. Option traders should be aware that the exercise of a long option will result in a futures position. The valuation of futures and options may fluctuate, and as a result, clients may lose more than their original investment. The information contained on this site is the opinion of the writer or was obtained from sources cited within the commentary. The impact on market prices due to seasonal or market cycles and current news events may already be reflected in market prices. PAST PERFORMANCE IS NOT NECESSARILY INDICATIVE OF FUTURE RESULTS.



All information, communications, publications, and reports, including this specific material, used and distributed by Walsh Trading, Inc. (WTI) shall be construed as a solicitation for entering into a derivatives transaction. WTI does not distribute research reports, employ research analysts, or maintain a research department as defined in CFTC Regulation 1.71. Sean Lusk Vice President Commercial Hedging Division Walsh Trading 312 957 8103 888 391 7894 toll free 312 256 0109 fax slusk@walshtrading.com www.walshtrading.com Walsh Trading 53 W Jackson Suite 750 Chicago, Il 60604

Sean Lusk is a registered commodity broker and Director of the Commercial Hedging Division of Walsh Trading in Chicago. Sean began in the business as a runner on the trading floor during summer breaks from college in 1993. Upon his graduation from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale in 1996, Sean began his career on the trading floor of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME). Overseeing billions of dollars of transactions working as a clerk in the Eurodollar pit, Sean took the next step and became a floor broker and member of the CME in 2003. He handled customer orders for banks and investment houses from all over the world from inside the Libor pit at the CME. Now, at Walsh Trading, Sean utilizes his experience in the marketplace and his professional client service skills to aid and assist customers in their trading endeavors. He writes daily and weekly commentaries focusing on both the Precious Metals and Agricultural Markets along with related market activity.

