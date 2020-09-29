Hog Chart Looks Bearish



Source: Getty Images Lean Hog Futures---Hog futures in the December contract finished sharply lower this Tuesday afternoon in Chicago down 205 points or 3.20% closing at 61.97 right near session lows. At the current time I am not involved, however if you take a look at the daily chart it looks extremely bearish in my opinion as the 65 level has held on over a half a dozen occasions as I think the price gap at the 60 level could be filled in tomorrow's trade as I see no reason to be bullish. At the current time I have a bullish cattle recommendation as I've even added more contacts to the upside, but these 2 commodities can go in opposite directions despite the fact that they are both in the livestock sector. In my opinion hog prices look expensive as prices have still rallied about 22% just from the August low coupled with the fact that the daily chart looks alarming and very toppy in my opinion. TREND: MIXED---HIGHER CHART STRUCTURE: SOLID VOLATILITY: AVERAGE If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com TWITTER---@seeryfutures Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.

