AgMaster Report 09/29/2020



NOV BEANS Harvest Pressure & China Demand have been duking it out for a while now – and now it appears harvest is gaining the upperhand with close to 1/5 of the crop in & 8am flash sales by China missing for 2 consecutive days! So the mkt has corrected about 30% (1045-995) of its $1.80 upmove (865-1045)! Other factors contributing to the correction include profit-taking in front of the last day of the Month/Qtr & the USDA Qtly Stocks – both on Wed 9/30! The macros have been positive with DJI up 1000 points the last two days & the US Dollar lower today! A real concern for global supply is a potential “El Nina” in South America as they begin planting in very dry conditions! This & China “D” will support the mkt this Fall! DEC CORN Much like beans, Corn is succumbing to harvest pressure & end-of-month/quarter profit-taking & evening up in front of the USDA’s Qtly Stocks Report. As well, China’s unrelenting export pace seems to have eased in the past week! But still global production issues are looming – China’s farm areas took a major hit from recent flooding & South America planting is getting underway amidst very dry conditions! Should corn yield come in at 176 & China buys another 8-9 MMT, stocks could fall below 2 BB – a 4 year low. We see China outlasting harvest – and despite the recent 60 cent rally, Corn is historically cheap – still hovering just over 10 year lows! DEC WHEAT Despite harvest-induced weakness in corn & beans & record global wht stocks, Dec Wht is stubbornly trading higher on the week – buoyed by frost issues in Australia & acute dryness in Russia! Also Winter Wht planting is 35 % complete (avg-33) but dryness issues also exist for the remainder of US planting! Bottom line – when prices are trading near 10 year lows, it doesn’t take a lot to rally them! All of a sudden, bad news gets dialed in quickly & production problems emerge! OCT CATTLE The mkt had every reason to go lower in the last 4 mkt days but has been unable to do so! First was a bearish Pig Crop Report last Thur – followed by a negative Cattle-on-Feed report last Friday! On Mon, Oct Cat opened lower on the report but closed higher & is following thru today – currently up $1.00! As well, average weights have been running high! But the cash & boxed beef mkts have been firm – indicating solid demand & propelling the mkt higher!! OCT HOGS Remarkably – even after a $22 rally ($47-69), a bearish Pig Crop Report last Thursday could not induce a correction – the mkt opened slightly lower & raced up $2.00 to close at the highest level since March! And it has followed thru higher this week – despite a negative COF on Friday! A higher cut-out & a big discount to cash have helped support this mkt along with continued stellar demand from China!!



Recent articles from this author AgMaster Report 09/29/2020

AgMaster Report 09/23/2020

AgMaster Report 09/15/2020

AgMaster Report 09/10/2020

AgMaster Report 09/02/2020

About the author Mr. Moore’s commodity career unwittingly began when he was 5 years old, spending his summers working for his family farm near Quincy, IL. Bill attended Cornell University, graduating with a degree in Civil Engineering and then studied at the University of Chicago for his MBA. Soon after graduation, he entered into the United States Marine Corps. In 1975, Bill began working at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange as an Agricultural Specialist – trading corn, beans, wheat, cattle & hogs. In 2000, he moved to the Chicago Board of Trade to work for a futures brokerage firm. Then, in early 2011, he brought his business to The PRICE Futures Group where he deals exclusively with 1000 acre grain farmers, helping them to design their seasonal corn and bean hedging programs. Contact William Moore: (800) 769-7021 or at wmoore@pricegroup.com