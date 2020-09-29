Here Is My Coffee Trade



Source: Getty Images Coffee Futures---Coffee futures in the December contract is currently unchanged at 109.55 a pound as I am now recommending a counter-trend bullish trade while placing the stop loss at the contract low and multi-decade low which was hit on June 15th at 96.90 as an exit strategy. If you decide to take this trade the risk is around $4,900 per contract plus slippage & commission as this should only be taken with a large trading account as the risk remains significant. At the present time coffee prices are trading under their 20 and 100 moving average as abundant rain has hit key drop coffee growing regions, however that situation could change as dry weather in Brazil has recently been a supportive factor for sugar prices as that could start to push coffee higher as well. The U.S. Climate Prediction Center last Thursday said a La Nina weather pattern has emerged in the Pacific Ocean which could lead to below-average precipitation in Brazil in Q4. Coffee prices can experience tremendous price swings on a daily basis especially if some type of weather event occurs therefor cutting production numbers as this sleeping giant will percolate once again so play this to the upside as I think the downside is limited. TREND: MIXED---LOWER CHART STRUCTURE: SOLID VOLATILITY: AVERAGE If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com TWITTER---@seeryfutures Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.

Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm.

Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.



Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.



To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.