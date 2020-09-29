Source: Getty Images
Coffee Futures---Coffee futures in the December contract is currently unchanged at 109.55 a pound as I am now recommending a counter-trend bullish trade while placing the stop loss at the contract low and multi-decade low which was hit on June 15th at 96.90 as an exit strategy. If you decide to take this trade the risk is around $4,900 per contract plus slippage & commission as this should only be taken with a large trading account as the risk remains significant.
At the present time coffee prices are trading under their 20 and 100 moving average as abundant rain has hit key drop coffee growing regions, however that situation could change as dry weather in Brazil has recently been a supportive factor for sugar prices as that could start to push coffee higher as well.
The U.S. Climate Prediction Center last Thursday said a La Nina weather pattern has emerged in the Pacific Ocean which could lead to below-average precipitation in Brazil in Q4. Coffee prices can experience tremendous price swings on a daily basis especially if some type of weather event occurs therefor cutting production numbers as this sleeping giant will percolate once again so play this to the upside as I think the downside is limited.
TREND: MIXED---LOWER
CHART STRUCTURE: SOLID
VOLATILITY: AVERAGE
There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.