Gold broke out toward the downside of a descending triangle, also breaking below its 50-day exponential moving average. Bulls are attempting to resume the uptrend, slightly above golds 50% Fib retracement, and well above its 200-EMA line. With all the news reporting how banks are encouraging investors to buy the dip in gold instead of stocks, and with major investment figures like Buffett and Dalio loading up on their gold exposures, bullish sentiment toward the yellow metal makes sense, especially considering the Feds Average Inflation Targeting paradigm, which will decrease the dollars purchasing power until the Fed decides that its time to head in the opposite direction.

