Cycle Analysis and Projected Price Over Next 15 Days
Tuesday, September 29, 2020

by Chris Vermeulen of Technical Traders Ltd.

September 29, 2020

Today Chris shares our Morning Market Update video that is usually reserved for subscribers of the Technical Trader newsletter service. In this Morning Market Update video, Chris walks through the charts of the S&P500, Gold, Silver, US Dollar, Bonds, and other asset classes and sectors. Chris also presents interesting thoughts on cycle analysis, where we are in the cycle, and what to expect next.

About the author

Chris Vermeulen has been involved in the markets since 1997 and is the founder of Technical Traders Ltd. He is an internationally recognized technical analyst, trader, and is the author of the book: 7 Steps to Win With Logic

 

Through years of research, trading and helping individual traders around the world. He learned that many traders have great trading ideas, but they lack one thing, they struggle to execute trades in a systematic way for consistent results. Chris helps educate traders with a three-hour video course that can change their trading results for the better and shares is stock and ETF trades through his Wealth Building Newsletter.


He is a regular speaker on HoweStreet, FinancialSurvivorNetwork, and the ProvenAndProbable shows. Chris also contributes market insight to several financial hubs like Barchart.com

 

Contributing author since 05/08/2018 
