Oversold Bounce and Volatility (or Lack Thereof) Could Mean Big Changes Coming
Tuesday, September 29, 2020

by Chris Vermeulen of Technical Traders Ltd.

September 28, 2020

Yahoo Finances Kristin Myers and Chris Vermeulen discuss the latest market volatility. The markets are at a really critical turning point this week. Thefinancials, technology, and energy sectors have all broken below their key 20- and 50-day moving averages. Further, theVolatility Index is trading slightly positive or flat (today). Considering the stock market is up so big, the VIX should be collapsing and dropping. We saw this patterna couple of weeks ago where the VIX moved up with the stock market. It was just before the market hada big bout of selling.

About the author

Chris Vermeulen has been involved in the markets since 1997 and is the founder of Technical Traders Ltd. He is an internationally recognized technical analyst, trader, and is the author of the book: 7 Steps to Win With Logic

 

Through years of research, trading and helping individual traders around the world. He learned that many traders have great trading ideas, but they lack one thing, they struggle to execute trades in a systematic way for consistent results. Chris helps educate traders with a three-hour video course that can change their trading results for the better and shares is stock and ETF trades through his Wealth Building Newsletter.


He is a regular speaker on HoweStreet, FinancialSurvivorNetwork, and the ProvenAndProbable shows. Chris also contributes market insight to several financial hubs like Barchart.com

 

Contributing author since 05/08/2018 
Published by Barchart
