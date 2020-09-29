The bomb can explode one day. And I do not mean here missiles fromNorth Korea,IranorChina. Neither I think about the viral threat - thecoronavirus bombhas already blown up in spring, dragging the world into deepeconomic crisis. I have in mind the U.S. debt bomb. Just take a look at the chart below. As one can see,thepublic debthas reached 107 percent of theGDPeven before thepandemic.

And it further increased in the second quarter of 2020, possibly even to around 137 percent, according to theU.S. National Debt Clock. Although the surge in the ratio of debt-to-GDP partially resulted from the unprecedented collapse in the economic activity triggered by theepidemicand theGreat Lockdown, it was also driven by the vast additional government expenditures. As revenues declined,thefiscal deficitis expected to balloon from $984 billion, or 4.6 percent of GDP, in fiscal year of 2019, to $3.7 trillion, or 17.9 percent of GDP in 2020, according to the CBO. In consequence, the already high public debt is forecasted to increase even more. And Fitch has already downgraded its outlook on the U.S. debt from stable to negative.

Some economists claim that government stimulus financed by debt was necessary given the disastrous economic effects of the coronavirus crisis. Maybe it was, maybe not (we believe that increased spending on health should be accompanied by spending cuts in other areas) - but one thing is certain. When the battle with Covid-19 will be won (and it will be!),the policymakers will need to detonate the debt bomb.

There are a few ways to do it. The first is obvious and the less harmful one in the long-run. The government could reduce its excessive spending and, thus, fiscal deficits, stabilizing the ratio of debt to the GDP. Unfortunately, it is the most difficult option from the political point of view, especially when both Trump and Democrats talk about the need of more economic stimulus and higher spending on infrastructure.

Second, the government could hike taxes to raise more revenues, filling the budget hole. Trump is unlikely to raise taxes, but if Biden wins, higher taxes for the richest are possible. Although they would reduce the fiscal deficits, hiking taxes, especially in the aftermath of the recession, would be harmful for the economic growth.

All this means that policymakers will be tempted to reduce the public debt through either higher inflation or financial repression.Both ways are supportive for the gold prices.

Let's start withinflation. Gold is believed to be aninflation hedge, so the increase in inflation - or mere inflation expectations - would increase the demand for gold and its price. Moreover, higher inflation means lowerreal interest rates- which would also make the yellow metal shine. So, attempts to inflate away the debt would weaken thegreenback, lower the already ultra-low realbond yields,and support the gold prices.

Financial repression is maybe less spectacular but also positive for the yellow metal. It works as follows: the government caps theinterest ratesthat financial institutions are allowed to pay. The idea is simple: thanks to the financial repression, government can borrow cheaper than it could otherwise because people simply are not allowed to get better returns elsewhere. This method wouldn't be unprecedented, as it was used to reduce the high public debt after World War II.

Oh, by the way, the interest-rate ceilings were lower than the rate of inflation, so creditors received negative returns in real terms. It goes without saying thatgold should shine during financial repression. After all, the argument that gold doesn't pay interest would be less convincing in the world where other assets offer scant yields or even negative returns in real terms.

Yield curvecontrol contemplated by theFedwould be that kind of financial repression, as it would also aim to keep the Treasury yields at sufficiently low level to reduce the debt-to-GDP ratio over time. If implemented - so far the U.S. central bank has not endorsed the idea - it would maintain ultra-low interest rates with all their negative consequences, such as: the prevalence of zombie companies and misallocation of capital, the search for yield and excessive risk-taking, the rise in private indebtedness, etc.

Moreover, the ultra-low interest rates could lead to capital outflows, which would weaken the U.S. dollar, while strengthening gold. Last but not least, the pledge to keep interest rates at very low level could require the Fed to let inflation turn hot, which would also support the gold prices.

To sum up, high public debt will be one of the most significant legacies of the coronavirus crisis. The efforts to reduce it will become an important element of the political debate in the upcoming years, as policymakers will realize - sooner or later - that they are sitting on a ticking time bomb. It seems that financial repression will be the preferred method of reducing the high debt-to-GDP ratio, dominating the investment outlook in coming years.Precious metals investors holding gold should benefit from negative real interest rates.

Thank you for reading today's free analysis. If you enjoyed it, and would you like to know more about the links between the economic outlook, the current (past?) crisis and the gold market, we invite you to read the SeptemberGold Market Overviewreport. Please note that in addition to the above-mentioned free fundamentalgold reports, and we provide premium dailyGold & Silver Trading Alertswith clear buy and sell signals. We provide these premium analyses also on a weekly basis in the form ofGold InvestmentUpdates. In order to enjoy our gold analyses in their full scope, we invite you tosubscribe today. If you're not ready to subscribe yet though and are not on our gold mailing list yet, we urge you to sign up. It's free and if you don't like it, you can easily unsubscribe.Sign up today!

Arkadiusz Sieron, PhD

Sunshine Profits: Analysis. Care. Profits.

*****

Disclaimer:Please note that the aim of the above analysis is to discuss the likely long-term impact of the featured phenomenon on the price of gold and this analysis does not indicate (nor does it aim to do so) whether gold is likely to move higher or lower in the short- or medium term. In order to determine the latter, many additional factors need to be considered (i.e. sentiment, chart patterns, cycles, indicators, ratios, self-similar patterns and more) and we are taking them into account (and discussing the short- and medium-term outlook) in ourGold & Silver Trading Alerts.