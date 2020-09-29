Chinese Holidays Slowing Cash Market Movement. The Corn & Ethanol Report 09/29/2020



We start off the Day with Goods Trade Balance Adv (AUG) and Wholesale Trade Inventories MoM Adv (AUG) at 7:30 A.M., Redbook MoM & YoY (26/SEP) at 7:55 A.M. S&P/Case-Schiller Home Price YoY & MoM (JUL) at 8:00 A.M. Fed Williams Speech at 8:15 A.M., Fed Harker Speech at 8:30 A.M., CB Consumer Confidence (SEP) at (:00 A.M., 119-Day and 42-Day Bill Auction at 10:30 A.M., API Energy Stocks at 3:30 P.M. and U.S. Presidential Debate at 8:00 P.M. On the Corn Front the market dipped early with reports of steady harvest paces last week and an anticipated slower cash market this week. We should expect rain delays and colder weather in the coming days and into next week. Crops continued to rapidly mature in the dry and warm fall weather. Limited rain in Wisconsin and Indiana had farmers in the fields and harvest ahead of last year and the five-year average. Corn grain is 96% dented. Maturing rapidly 17 days ahead of average and a full month ahead of last year. There are forecast that we will see hurricane activity in the Atlantic and possibly the Gulf Coast pick up as we are not out of hurricane season yet, we could send more rains into the Corn Belt region. There is no activity expected in the Atlantic for the next 48 hours. In the overnight electronic session, the December corn is currently trading at 364 which is 2 ¾ cents lower. The trading range has been 367 ¾ to 364. On the ethanol Front Cody Rennfeldt with WJAG News Talk in Lincoln, Nebraska spoke about The Next Generation Fuels Act which was recently introduced to the U.S. House of Representatives and the Nebraska Corn Board with the Nebraska Corn Growers Association supports it. Director of Market Development for the Corn Board Jeff Wilkerson says the act recognizes the high octane, low carbon benefits of corn ethanol. Wilkerson says, “ It transition the gasoline supply in the country to a higher octane so greenhouse emissions could be reduced by 40 to 43% and increase your fuel efficiency. He says the research octane number or “RON” would be raised.” He further said, “when you pull up to the pump you would see a number that we’ve advocating for which is 98RON and it’s aimed at increasing efficiency in engines. To increase efficiency in engines you have to have more octane and when you get E25 and E30 that’s really where you see the seet spot for finding the most efficiencies.” In the overnight electronic session, the October ethanol posted a trade at 1.367 which is .037 higher. The market is currently showing 2 bids @ 1.345 and 1 offer @ 1.367 with 1 contract traded and Open interest at 30 contracts. On the Crude Oil Front, we have the API Energy Stocks today while we still have repairs going on in the Gulf region and traders are wondering could we see a surprise number. Forecast that we are not out of the woods yet, in this active hurricane season could send another JOLT to the market. OPEC said it is prepared to look at output again with Libyan oil back online and expect more U.S. sanctions on Iran as they have been selling oil to China and Venezuela under the table. In the overnight electronic session, the November crude oil is currently trading at 4036 which is 24 points lower. The trading range has been 4070 to 4013. On the Natural Gas Front, the market is pulling back quite a bit this morning,. Zero Hedge reports a significant cold front will arrive this weekend and allow the eastern U.S. to experience its first taste of fall for much of the week. The ten-day outlook in terms of thermal aspects shows a cold airmass will encompass all the U.S. Plains, Midwest, Southeast, and Northeast, where temperatures could hover 8 to 15 degrees below normal for the first week of October. This should get the heaters going. In the overnight electronic session, the November natural gas is currently trading at 2.669 which is .126 lower. The trading range has been 2.789 to 2.657. Have A Great Trading Day!

Dan Flynn



About the author Mr. Daniel Flynn is a trader and analyst with a strong background in the fundamental and technical analysis of Grain and Energy markets. He started his career in the summer of 1981 as a runner on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange floor, shortly after graduating from Leo High School in Chicago. He learned the futures and options business from the ground up and has proved his commitment and ability to the industry ever since. Dan's daily newsletter, The Corn & Ethanol Report, gives a unique insight and perspective into these market sectors, covering various global issues that are the driving force and backbone of the commodity markets. Dan is regularly interviewed by global media outlets on his insights and forecasts. Dan provides his customers with not only a thorough understanding of the markets and the issues surrounding them, but also how to approach daily risk management in the markets they trade. Contact Daniel Flynn: (800) 769-7021 or at dflynn@pricegroup.com