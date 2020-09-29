Buying More Cattle



Source: Getty Images Live Cattle Futures---Cattle futures in the December contract is trading higher for the 2nd consecutive session up 120 points at 112.85 as prices have now hit a 5 week high. I have been recommending a bullish position from around the 111.00 level and if you took that trade continue to place the stop loss under the 10-day low standing at 109.80, however I will be adding more contracts on the close as the risk / reward is in your favor as the risk at this point would be around an additional $1,200 per contract plus slippage and commission. Cattle prices are trading above their 20 and 100 moving average as this trend continues as prices look to test the contract high which was hit on August 19th at 114.02 in the coming days ahead. If you take a look at the daily chart prices consolidated over the last week couple of weeks while breaking out in today's session as adding to winning trades and exiting losers quickly is the way to go over the course of time in my opinion so continue to play this to the upside as I see no reason to be short. TREND: HIGHER CHART STRUCTURE: EXCELLENT VOLATILITY: INCREASING If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com TWITTER---@seeryfutures Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.

Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm.

Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.



Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.



To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.