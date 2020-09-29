Be advised that all my comments are my OPINION and that OPINION is based on my long term in-house model that I dubbed LAWG 647. The prices I use in my model are week ending prices, usually Friday.BTW, trading commodities isriskyand not meant for those that faint at the sight of blood.

September 29, 2020

WHAT IS GOING ON WITH COPPER?

I addressed Gold and Silver in my September 22 article, and now I want to talk about Copper. The LAWG647 Model shows Copper to be totally opposite of the Gold and Silver markets. If you have not read the September 22 article I suggest you take a minute and give it a perusal.

What does the LAWG 647 Model tell us?

December Copper is in an uptrend. Both the Positive and Negative Indicators are within the first Standard Deviation of the long term average. It will take a close this Friday, October 2 at or below $2.9095 to turn December Copper Bearish, as of this writing December Copper is trading at $2.9615.

These are the critical trend turning values and dates going forward.

October 2 $2.9095

October 9 $2.8905

October16 $2.8155

October23 $2.8820

You may notice that unlike Gold and Silver the critical trend turning values are moving away from where Copper is presently trading. I call that running away from a possible trend change, while Gold and Silver appear to be running toward a trend change. This is not to mean that anything is a certainty, Gold and Silver may confirm the bullish trend and Copper may indeed turn bearish, it is a measurement of likelihood. Armed with all the aforementioned information one can determine for themselves what the likelihood of a trend change is and thereby determine what they might do.

I am going to look at the December Copper in two different ways. First I will consider a potential long position at either $2.9450, or potentially buy December Copper on a $3.015 stop. I will not get caught watching the paint dry and will look to using stop losses.

