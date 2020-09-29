Debate Stage. The Energy Report 09/29/2020



The American Petroleum Institute report may be anti-climactic as the world awaits the U.S Presidential debates. It will be a Clash of Titans. Vice President Joe Biden with over 50 years of experience and energy policy versus the reigning champion and outsider from New York, the brash and bold, President Donald Trump. President Trump is expected to win in a knockout as he been taking punches daily from a hostile press. Vice President Biden has been hiding out and may get a oral victory if he can remember where he is. Vice President Biden has, until this point, refused to answer tough questions and has not shown that he can handle the heat. Tonight he should get it in spades as Chris Wallace from Fox News will moderate the debate and not let Joe Biden or President Trump, for that matter, off of the hook. This election will not only decide what kind of country we want to be but also the future of US energy and security. Most of the news on oil is supportive except for fear of another round of corona virus infections and the continuing return of Libyan crude. Around the globe, oil supply is tightening, and we see reports of increased Japan imports of oil and more stories of gasoline into India. The U.S. is threatening more sanctions on Iran as they continue to thwart the U.S. by exporting oil to Venezuela. Stimulus hopes are keeping risk on, but Covid fears are keeping that in check. In Libya, oil production is also harmful as its production has risen 250,000 barrels a day and could rise to over one million barrels a day by the end of the year. OPEC has not said how they will adjust output if the Libyan oil comes back continues. At some point, they will have to face the fact that Libyan oil might continue to flow, unlike previous attempts to go back online. Reuters reports that Indian refiner Bharat Petroleum Corp BPCL. N.S. will continue to import gasoline for the next few months as its crude processing is hit due to lower demand for diesel that accounts for 40%-45% of its product slate. S&P Global Platts is reporting, “Kurdistan regional government in Iraq is considering transferring its oil assets to the federal government in Baghdad in exchange for it to paying its public sector salary bill, two sources with knowledge of the situation.” The Big Presidential Debate is tonight. There is no doubt that fracking will come up. One would assume that if Vice President Joe Biden becomes president, it will be harmful to U.S. oil and gas interests, and it will cause higher prices for gasoline and heating your home.

Thanks,

Phil Flynn Today might be the best day ever to invest in yourself. Tune to the Fox Business Network because they are invested in you! You can also get my wildly popular Daily Trade Levels on all major futures markets, not to mention exclusive content by calling 888-264-5665 or by emailing me at pflynn@pricegroup.com.



Recent articles from this author Debate Stage. The Energy Report 09/29/2020

How Do You Spell Relief? The Energy Report 09/28/2020

Can’t Shake It. The Energy Report 09/25/2020

Give It A Shot. The Energy Report 09/24/2020

Storm Drain. The Energy Report 09/23/2020

About the author Mr. Flynn is one of the world's leading energy market analysts, providing individual investors, professional traders, and institutions with up-to-the-minute investment and risk management insight into global petroleum, gasoline, and energy markets. Phil Flynn's accurate and timely forecasts have come to be in great demand by industry and media worldwide. His impressive career goes back almost three decades, gaining attention with his market calls as writer of “The Energy Report”. He is a daily contributor to Fox Business Network where he provides daily market updates and analysis. Phil’s daily commentary is also featured in Futures Magazine, International Business Times, Inside Futures, 312 Energy, Enercast, among many others. Phil is a lifelong resident of Illinois. He attended Daley College in Chicago before beginning his career on the trading floor of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange which eventually led him and his team to The PRICE Futures Group. Media highlights include: The President of the United States, Bloomberg, ABC, CBS, NBC´s "Today Show" and "Nightly News with Tom Brokaw", CNBC, CNN/CNNfn, FOX´s "O´Reilly Factor", PBS´s "The Newshour with Jim Lehrer" and "Nightly Business Report", MSNBC´s "The News with Brian Williams", The Wall Street Journal, Business Week, Investor´s Business Daily, The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, Chicago Tribune, Associated Press, The Toronto Globe & Mail, Houston Chronicle, Futures Magazine, Inside Futures, and National Public Radio. Contact Phil Flynn: (800) 769-7021 or at pflynn@pricegroup.com