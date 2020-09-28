MARKET UPDATE - GRAINS, MEATS, SOFTS



TRADES FOR TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 29, 2020

GRAINS CHANGING? Yesterday I pointed out that nothing had changed in spite of Friday's rally because of the negative near term technicals in the grains with more developing. And it's increasing. Corn, beans and bean oil had all failed their 10 avg. as of last week. Meal finally followed today and closed under it. Corn and bean oil have failed their 20 avg. Both are now trying to test those failures. But now corn is triggering a sell on its weekly chart this week. Another negative. Beans finally reached their 20 avg. today and are attempting to hold. But they are now triggering a sell on their weekly chart. Another negative. Meal's 20 avg. doesn't intersect until 326.00. Since all the others have eventually reached that average, the odds of meal following the crowd is high. And it has a reversal top now on its weekly chart to increase that probability.

So now the negative technicals are spilling over into the weekly charts. And this all started when all of them reached important resistance on their monthly charts and started to back off over a week ago as was pointed out earlier. Rally attempts or not the probability of further downside potential is high for the grains.

Short November beans. Short 997 (6.25). Protective stop 1015. Projection 940.

Short December wheat. Short 540 (9.28). Protective stop 552 3/4. Projection 510.

Short December cattle. Short 110.70 (9.28). Protective stop 112.52. Projection 107.75.

Short December cocoa. Short 25.72 (9.22). Protective stop 26.50. Projection 24.00. GRAINS:



Dec corn: It sold off to its 200 avg. on its daily chart today and held. It then rallied. It was stopped by its 10 avg. that is above the market. Just watching.

Dec wheat. It triggered a sell today and then rallied. It was stopped by both the 10 & 20 avg. that merge between 550 and 552. Keep stops at 552 3/4.

Nov beans. It sold off to its 20 avg. today and held. If it fails that support there is no further support until 982 approximately. It does not have the 200 avg. support directly under the market like the corn does. Keep stops at 1015.

Dec meal. It failed to hold the 10 avg. today as it has with every other selloff. It closed under it. The 20 avg. intersects down at 325.00 approximately. There should be more to it.

Dec bean oil. The rallied continued today. It may try to test the 20 avg. that it failed up at 33.60. Before that it has resistance at 33.30. Technically nothing has changed and bean oil remains negative. A 50% retracement of the entire rally that started in April would bring it down to 30.75.



MEATS:



Dec hogs. Today it traded around the high end of the range it has held for over two weeks. Very narrow range. Just watching.

Nov feeders. They sold off further today but then turned around and rallied - forming a reversal bottom. They also closed back over the 100 avg. on the daily chart. The 200 avg. stopped the rally today. The 10 avg. intersects directly above it. Just watching.

Dec cattle. They triggered a sell today and then rallied. The sell is still intact. Keep stops at 112.52.



SOFTS: They all have been battling resistances on their daily charts and not doing too well in getting over them.



Dec cocoa. Another attempt today to recover over its 10 & 20 avg. failed. Nothing new. Keep stops at 26.50.

Dec cotton. Another attempt to get over 66.00 failed today but it made a new high. It sold off, failed its 10 avg. and barely held at the 20 avg. I had lowered the stop on Friday to limit loss. The original stop was reached today at a higher level. Just watching.

Dec coffee. The rally never got to the first resistance around 116.00. Instead the high was 114.75 before it failed and negated the buy signal triggered on Friday. I had pointed out that technically it remained in a downtrend on its daily chart and where the rally stopped today was supportive of it. It was the 10 avg. at 114.00 that did it. In a downtrend the 10 is always under the 20 avg. but the market will rally trying to test that 10 avg. to see if it can start to change trend by closing over it. So far it is not able to do so but that day will come and that is when a real buy would be setting up.

Mar sugar. It tried again today to get over the 13.50 resistance on its daily chart. Bad idea. The end result was the worst so far. It sold off and negated the buy signal on the daily chart and failed the 10 avg. in the process. The buy on the weekly chart is still intact but for now going anywhere on the upside appears to be a tough task. And with today's action alone, sugar is forming a reversal top on its weekly chart. Trading commodity futures and options involves substantial risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. You should carefully consider whether trading is suitable for you in light of your circumstances, knowledge and financial resources. Opinions are subject to change at any time and are a solicitation or recommendation to buy or sell futures contracts or options on futures contracts. The information contained in this message has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable but is not guaranteed as to its accuracy or completeness. All known news and events have already been factored into the price of the underlying commodities discussed.

