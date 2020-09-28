The shorts seem to be caught off-guard in the ES.



If the shorts are caught in the ES, we could see a melt-up. Since the March low, stock market pullbacks have been nothing more than a reload leading to another leg higher in the rally. This is because the sellers are motivated buyers when their trade fails to work. Eventually, they are forced to buy positions back due to shortages of margin and patience. While this correction was deeper and longer than the one experienced in June, we believe the outcome will be the same (new highs).



This doesn't mean the market is out of the woods; stocks go up more than they go down, but they can't go up forever. Further, the speculative fervor spreading through the stock options markets (mostly via the Robinhood app) is concerning and will eventually lead to some tough lessons for the overleveraged. Nevertheless, for the time being, we are going to proceed with the assumption the S&P 500 will see new highs before trouble strikes.



Treasury Futures Markets





30-year Treasury Bond Futures



Treasuries refuse to budge but don't be complacent.



Complacency ruins trading accounts and, in extreme cases, lives. If you are holding naked short option exposure or are long or short futures contracts, be sure to reign in the risk. At some point between now and the days after the election, there will likely be an explosive move in Treasuries. We are hoping that move is lower, but the reality is it could go either way. When it does, the risks will be surprisingly steep for those with leveraged exposure.



In short, if you want to play bonds and notes it is probably best to do so with long options or limited risk option spreads. The good news is, low volatility has created a low-cost option environment. Those with patience might eventually be rewarded.



Treasury futures market consensus:



The path of least resistance should be lower (eventually).



Technical Support:ZB: 174'22, 173'14, and 171'28 ZN: 138'28, 138'17, and 137'11



Technical Resistance:ZB: 178'13, 181'15, 182'08 ZN: 139'28 and 140'15



Stock Index Futures







A few things to keep in mind regarding the election and its impact on the market.



The common argument between those that think from the "right" and those that think from the "left" is whether the stock market performs better when a Republican or Democrat is in office. However, that thinking is incomplete because the outcome is wildly different if you start measuring on election day or on the day of inauguration. Also, whether or not there is a change of power (from one party to the next) plays a role. Further, modern-day polling is obviously flawed which makes predicting the winner a challenge...or does it?



Here is what we do know; according to Clearbridge Investments, the stock market itself anticipates a winner (perhaps better than polls can)- "In the three months before the election, stocks have historically fallen ahead of a change in party, and rallied with the incumbent retained the White House. The market has correctly predicted every election since 1984 and 86% of the time since 1936." According to this logic, if the election was today, the market would be pricing in a Biden victory. Of course, we have well over 30 days to do and a lot can change by then.



Stock index futures market consensus:



We suspect a melt-up is taking place. If so, look for resistance near 3,424, a break above leaves the door open for 3,650.



Technical Support:3240, 3172, and 3005



Technical Resistance:3424, 3572, 3653



E-mini S&P Futures Day Trading Levels

These are counter-trend entry ideas, the more distant the level the more reliable but the less likely to get filled



ES Day Trade Sell Levels: 3375, 3435, and 3465



ES Day Trade Buy Levels: 3285, 3210 and 3175



In other commodity futures and options markets...



March 4 - Go short the September eurodollar near 99.37 and buy the 99.50 call option. Total risk is roughly $600 depending on fills (prior to transaction costs).



April 22 - Bull call spread in December corn using the 350/400 strikes for about 11.5 cents.



May 20 - November nat gas call butterfly using the $2.50/$3.00/$3.50 strikes.



July 20 - Buy back short December corn $4.00 call to lock in gain on that leg of the vertical spread (close to $300). Hold the long $3.50 leg of the spread.



July 27 - Bear put spread in October cattle using the 105/100 strikes.



July 28 - Bear put spread in October oil using the 39/36 strikes.



August 18 - Buy October bean oil 31 puts for about 55 tics ($330).



August 19 - Buy October euro vertical put spreads using the 118.50 and 116.50 strikes.



August 24 - Offset November natural gas butterfly to lock in gain of about $700 to $800 per lot for most (before transaction costs).



August 27 - Buy the December wheat 5.40 put and sell the 5.10 put for about 10 cents ($500).



August 31 - Buy January soybean 9.40 put and sell the 9.0 put for about 14 cents.



September 2 - Exit cattle put spread



September 8 - Exit October crude oil put spreads to lock in gain.



September 17 - Vertical put spread in December 10 year, buy the 139.5 put and sell the 138.0



September 17 - Buy back short leg of soybean put spread.



September 21 - Offset long vertical put spread in euro to lock in moderate gain.



September 24 - Go long the December Bloomberg Commodity Index.





