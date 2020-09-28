rounded corner
Monday, September 28, 2020

by Nick Ehrenberg of ONE44

BITCOIN

We put the major Gann squares on our weekly chart that we send out and now we are posting the secondary Gann squares on the hourly charts.

These levels are to be used as both support and then resistance and the reverse when starting as resistance. These levelscan be used just like our daily DSP (Dynamic Swing Point) that we put out in our current pay service. Each level can be used as the swing point and the next level above/below is the target. They are marked by the yellow horizontal lines.
You will now be able to find W.D. Gann static support and resistance chartsbased on the " The Law of Vibration" for ESZ20, CLX20, GCZ20, ZSF20 and Bitcoin at www.one44analytics.comfor FREE
You can read more about W.D. Gann and The Law of Vibration here,
Bitcoin hourly


About the author

An accomplished and talented professional with a comprehensive background as a market analyst providing analysis for hedge funds and high net worth traders in the Grains, Bonds, Equity Indexes and Stocks. Delivers real-time market analysis to traders via desk top and mobile devices. Subject Matter Expert (SME) in Gann and Fibonacci, developed models that are the underlying structure of all markets. Analyze and forecast future market movements with consistent results. Establish discretionary trading strategies across futures markets with short to medium term hold times. Research and develop new trading strategies to evolve with changing market conditions. To learn more about ONE44 Analytics, contact Nick Ehrenberg at (773) 531-1315 or go to
 
 
