BITCOIN

We put the major Gann squares on our weekly chart that we send out and now we are posting the secondary Gann squares on the hourly charts.

These levels are to be used as both support and then resistance and the reverse when starting as resistance. These levelscan be used just like our daily DSP (Dynamic Swing Point) that we put out in our current pay service. Each level can be used as the swing point and the next level above/below is the target. They are marked by the yellow horizontal lines.

You will now be able to find W.D. Gann static support and resistance chartsbased on the " The Law of Vibration" for ESZ20, CLX20, GCZ20, ZSF20 and Bitcoin at www.one44analytics.comfor FREE

You can read more about W.D. Gann and The Law of Vibration here,