Source: Getty Images Live Cattle Futures---Live cattle futures in the December contract is currently trading at 111.00 down about 40 points this Monday afternoon in Chicago looking to continue its longer-term bullish momentum in my opinion. I am now recommending a bullish position while placing the stop-loss under the 2 week low which stands at 109.80 as the risk is around 120 points or $480 per contract plus slippage & commission as the chart structure is outstanding therefor the risk / reward is in your favor to take a bullish position as the monetary risk is relatively low for such a historical volatile commodity. Cattle prices are still trading above their 20 and 100 day moving average as the trend is to the upside, however for the bullish momentum to continue prices have to break the 112.50 level in my opinion as that is just an eyelash away and could happen today. The volatility at the current time has come to a call over the last couple of weeks and that is why the chart structure is outstanding at the current time as I don't think that situation is going to last much longer so look to play this to the upside. TREND: HIGHER CHART STRUCTURE: EXCELLENT VOLATILITY: LOW If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com TWITTER---@seeryfutures Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.

Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm.

Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.



Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.



To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.