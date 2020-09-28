Cocoa Weekly Forecast, September 28 - October 2



This/Next Week Forecast

(September 28 - October 2, 2020) Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 2515, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 2685 and if it keeps on moving up above that level, we may expect the market to reach resistance level 2825.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 2515, which will be followed by moving down to support level 2410 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the market to reach support level 2160. previous week cocoa forecast chart

Fundamental Analysis Difference between supply and demand showing fair price at the level 2400. Long-Term Forecast

(Quarter III: July - September, 2020) Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 2502, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 2800 and if it keeps on moving up above that level, we may expect the market to reach resistance level 3105.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 2502, which will be followed by moving down to support level 2075 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the market to reach support level 1800.



About the author Anton started to study FOREX market in 2003. Since 2007, started to offer analytical forecasts for the major currency pairs and for gold prices in order to better understand the market and to assist to traders to identify the main key market levels. From 2014 started trading on futures market. His current trading instruments in currency and commodity markets: eurusd, gold, wti crude oil, brent crude oil, natural gas, s&p500, dow jones, dax, soybeans Anton graduate economist, graduated from university with degree in Banking.