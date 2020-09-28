This/Next Week Forecast
(September 28 - October 2, 2020)
Uptrend scenario
The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 110, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 120 and 132.
Downtrend scenario
An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 110, which will be followed by moving down to support level 104 and 95.
Fundamental Analysis
Difference between supply and demand showing fair price at the level $155.
Long-Term Forecast
(Quarter III: July - September, 2020)
Uptrend scenario
An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 119, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 132 - 140.
Downtrend scenario
The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 119, which will be followed by reaching support level 95 - 89.