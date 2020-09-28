This/Next Week Forecast
(September 28 - October 2, 2020)
Uptrend scenario
An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 1011, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1045 - 1063.
Downtrend scenario
The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 1011, which will be followed by reaching support level 960 - 940.
previous week soybean price forecast
Fundamental Analysis
Difference between supply and demand showing fair price between the levels 1000 - 930.
Long-Term Forecast
(Quarter III: July - September, 2020)
Uptrend scenario
The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 854, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 904 - 941 and if it keeps on moving up above that level, we may expect the market to reach resistance level 997.
Downtrend scenario
An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 854, which will be followed by moving down to support level 816.