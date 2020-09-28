This/Next Week Forecast
(September 28 - October 2, 2020)
Uptrend scenario
An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 375, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 390.
Downtrend scenario
The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 370, which will be followed by reaching support level 355 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the market to reach support level 340.
Fundamental Analysis
Difference between supply and demand showing fair price on the level 350.
Corn Price Forecast 2020, Long-Term
(Quarter III: July - September, 2020)
Uptrend scenario
An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 321, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 354 and if it keeps on moving up above that level, we may expect the market to reach resistance level 390.
Downtrend scenario
The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 321, which will be followed by reaching support level 262.