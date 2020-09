Corn Weekly Forecast, September 28 - October 2



This/Next Week Forecast

(September 28 - October 2, 2020) Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 375, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 390.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 370, which will be followed by reaching support level 355 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the market to reach support level 340. previous week corn price forecast

Fundamental Analysis Difference between supply and demand showing fair price on the level 350. Corn Price Forecast 2020, Long-Term

(Quarter III: July - September, 2020) Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 321, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 354 and if it keeps on moving up above that level, we may expect the market to reach resistance level 390.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 321, which will be followed by reaching support level 262.



About the author Anton started to study FOREX market in 2003. Since 2007, started to offer analytical forecasts for the major currency pairs and for gold prices in order to better understand the market and to assist to traders to identify the main key market levels. From 2014 started trading on futures market. His current trading instruments in currency and commodity markets: eurusd, gold, wti crude oil, brent crude oil, natural gas, s&p500, dow jones, dax, soybeans Anton graduate economist, graduated from university with degree in Banking.