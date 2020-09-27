Wheat Weekly Forecast, September 28 - October 2



This/Next Week Forecast

(September 28 - October 2, 2020) Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 553, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 573.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue in case the market drops below support level 539, which will be followed by reaching support level 519 and 500. previous week wheat price forecast

Fundamental Analysis Difference between supply and demand showing fair price between the levels 500 - 540. Long-term Forecast

(Quarter III: July - September, 2020) Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 466, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 541 and 573 - 591.

Downtrend scenario

The local downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 502, which will be followed by reaching support level 466 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the market to reach support level 422.

About the author

Anton started to study FOREX market in 2003. Since 2007, started to offer analytical forecasts for the major currency pairs and for gold prices in order to better understand the market and to assist to traders to identify the main key market levels. From 2014 started trading on futures market.

His current trading instruments in currency and commodity markets: eurusd, gold, wti crude oil, brent crude oil, natural gas, s&p500, dow jones, dax, soybeans

Anton graduate economist, graduated from university with degree in Banking.